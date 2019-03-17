Chuck Todd Criticizes Barack Obama For Failing To Unite The Nation

“Meet The Press” host Chuck Todd blamed former president Barack Obama for failing to unite the nation during an interview just days after a suspected gunman named Donald Trump in his manifesto relating to the horrific Christchurch mosque attacks that killed 50 people.
Todd made the point Sunday while challenging presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke’s vow to unite the American people.
“You aren’t the first candidate to say, ‘I’m going to bring this country together,’” Todd told O’Rourke (see the video above at :50). “The most recent Democratic president, a lot of people put their hope in the thought he was the answer that was going to do that. Why do you think that didn’t happen in Obama’s eight years?”
O’Rourke responded that Obama “worked incredibly hard to find common ground with Republicans and Democrats alike, took a message to the entire country. But I’ll say he was able to achieve a heck of a lot in those eight years.”
Twitter had a few bones to pick with Todd.