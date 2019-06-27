It wasn’t just the names of the candidates trending during and after Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate . NBC’s Chuck Todd , one of the moderators, also received plenty of attention on Twitter, just not for the reasons he would want.

Many criticized Todd’s performance at the debate, the tone and substance of his questions and one moment near the end when he asked each candidate to name the biggest “geopolitical” threat in a single word. For viewers hoping for more substantive debate, that didn’t sit well: