Chuck Todd Scorned After Admitting He Was 'Naive' About GOP

Chuck Todd seems to have inadvertently admitted he’s not very good at his job ― and many Twitter users agree.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published last week, the “Meet The Press” host said he was “just so absurdly naive” about how far Republican officials were willing to go to spread the lies and disinformation that originate with President Donald Trump.

“[His] entire life has been spent using misinformation. His entire life. I’ve spent years studying him now on trying to figure out how did this guy even learn politics? Where did he learn?” Todd said. “And the more you learn, you realize he learned at the feet of a master of deception in Roy Cohn.

“So I mean, look, if people want to read my answer to your question, ‘Boy, that Chuck Todd was hopelessly naive.’ Yeah, it looks pretty naive. I think we all made the mistake of not following Toni Morrison’s advice, which is when people tell you who they are, believe them.”

(Rolling Stone noted that the maxim originated with Maya Angelou.)

To illustrate his naiveté, Todd pointed to a recent interview with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), in which Cruz falsely claimed that Ukraine interfered with the 2016 election.

Cruz was the third senator to appear on Todd’s show spreading this Russian talking point, something Todd noted he “did not expect” Cruz would do.

Todd said he was “genuinely shocked” by the claim, since the senator had spent the previous week “showcasing his hawkishness” on Russia. When Cruz’s staff approached the show, Todd said he thought Cruz wanted to further promote that point. When that “turned out not to be the case,” Todd said he finally “started to think [Cruz] wants the confrontation. He wants to use this for some sort of appeasement of the right.”

Todd admitted Cruz wasn’t the first Republican to use his show to spread disinformation. Kellyanne Conway debuted the dubious term “alternative facts” on “Meet The Press,” which is also where Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani famously declared, “Truth isn’t truth.”

“Whether we’d liked it or not, our platform has been used, or they’ve attempted to use our platform to essentially disseminate” lies, Todd said.

Todd’s interview with the magazine was published last week to promote a special episode of “Meet The Press” airing on Dec. 29. The Twitter outcry began on Tuesday after NYU media professor Jay Rosen posted a blistering response, in which he accused Todd of “strategic blindness,” using this Upton Sinclair quote: “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.”

Many Twitter users to Todd to task for admitting what they already suspected.

Chuck Todd said he was 'naive' not to realize the GOP lies.



NYU Journalism Prof Jay Rosen calls BS saying:

Todd’s problem is “Not naiveté, it’s a willful blindness to what the GOP had become. It’s a lack of imagination, a failure of insight”



Nicole Wallace on the other hand ... — Pitt Griffin (@pittgriffin) December 26, 2019

When @ChuckTodd says he’s naive, he is also trafficking in disinformation. He and his ilk made a choice in 2016 to profit off Trump’s lies under the cover of neutrality. Millions have suffered as a result. I wrote this six months ago. https://t.co/9oYEuNZZa2 — Jonathan M. Katz✍🏻 (@KatzOnEarth) December 26, 2019

After Chuck Todd's revelations, why is he the host of MEET THE PRESS one of the most influential news programs that allegedly holds politicians accountable? Why is the bar so low? It's so painful for the rest of us who have actual skin in the game & so damaging for our democracy — Wajahat "Abu Khadija" Ali (@WajahatAli) December 26, 2019

If Chuck Todd had an ounce of integrity, he'd resign. He is utterly incompetent and is part of the problem that got us to this point.



He also ruined what was left of the proud TV show, Meet The Press which once was must-see Sunday TV. Now it is never watchable — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) December 25, 2019