Chuck Todd Presses Trump Lawyer In Heated On-Air Exchange: 'It's A Set Of Facts'

Chuck Todd called on Donald Trump’s lawyer Jim Trusty to “explain” why the former president did not comply with a subpoena during a testy interview on the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe on Sunday.

The “Meet the Press” host’s questions follow a report from The Washington Post that described the Department of Justice collecting evidence in its investigation that Trump might have obstructed a subpoena that asked for the return of documents from his estate.

Todd argued that Trump has done something no former president has ever done with classified documents.

“Not only is he not cooperating [with the DOJ], he is actively not cooperating and again, he did not comply with a subpoena,” Todd said.

“That’s the end of the day. That’s the obstruction charge... how do you explain him defying a subpoena?”

Trusty, in response, claimed that Todd was touting a “Democratic narrative” before the host fired back.

“It’s just a set of facts,” Todd responded.

“Well, let me finish, lets...,” Trusty returned before Todd’s interruption.

″Why call it a Democratic narrative? It’s a set of facts,” Todd said.

Chuck Todd to Trump lawyer Jim Trusty: "He's done with classified documents what no former POTUS has ever done... there was actual cooperation by those former presidents to deal w/the dispute. In this case, not only is he not cooperating...how do explain him defying a subpoena?"

Todd, later in the interview, referred to Trump telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity last month that he “would have the right to ... take stuff” per the Presidential Records Act before the two wound up falling into a back-and-forth.

“He told Hannity he could, he is not denying any of this,” Todd said.

“He said, ‘I would have the right to.’ He didn’t pack the boxes. Come on. I mean that’s absurd to think that President Trump in the middle of January of 2021...,” Trusty replied.

“He didn’t say, ‘I want to keep certain documents’? You don’t think he did that...,” Todd said.

“If you look at the boxes, as I have...,” Trusty responded.

“You make this just seem like it’s hard to believe. To anybody that has covered or spent time with the former president. I know you’re new to him. This is who he is,” Todd said.

You can watch more of Todd’s interview with Trusty below.