Chuck Todd Wondered What Ukrainians Fighting For Their Lives Thought Of Biden’s SOTU Speech

Just after President Joe Biden wrapped up his State of the Union address late Tuesday, NBC News’ Chuck Todd had a pressing question for a correspondent reporting live from Lviv, Ukraine, as the country is under assault by Russia: What did the locals think of Biden’s speech?

Todd said the growing refugee crisis in Ukraine was “a very important missed point by the president” in his national address, and asked NBC correspondent Tom Llamas how that detail was playing out in Lviv.

“It’s yet another part of this story that I think a lot of us thought he’d use this time with the American public to speak more about,” Todd said. “What are you seeing in Lviv, Tom?”

Llamas said he didn’t expect Biden’s speech to resonate much with the Ukrainian people for several reasons, the most obvious being that they’re fighting for their lives at the moment and probably didn’t see the speech.

“They are preoccupied right now,” he said. “They have Russian troops in their country trying to take over their land.”

Llamas also noted that it was 6 a.m. in Lviv, meaning Biden’s speech ― if people even had the ability to watch it or interest in watching it ― would have begun at 5 a.m. local time.

You can watch their exchange here:

Llamas went on to say that the things Ukrainian residents would have wanted to hear from Biden are things that he’s said he won’t do. Namely, he said, they want NATO to enforce a no-fly zone around Ukraine and they want the United States and its allies to put boots on the ground.