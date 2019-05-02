Chuck Woolery issued a blanket statement in apparent defense of President Donald Trump that elicited howls of laughter on Twitter.
The former game show host of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Love Connection” argued Wednesday that the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report was “NOT QUILTY.”
The online editions of the Merriam-Webster and Collins dictionaries offer no definitions for the term “quilty.”
Quilty is, however, a fishing village in County Clare, western Ireland. And YourDictionary.com describes it as “resembling or characteristics of a quilt.”
Woolery, 78, is the host of the “Blunt Force Truth” political podcast and describes himself in his Twitter bio as a “Hollywood Conservative.”
He immediately held his hands up to the gaffe:
But not before the post went viral as people responded to his statement in all kinds of amusing ways: