Chuck Woolery issued a blanket statement in apparent defense of President Donald Trump that elicited howls of laughter on Twitter.

The former game show host of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Love Connection” argued Wednesday that the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report was “NOT QUILTY.”

Does not matter if it took 400+ pages or 4 pages. The conclusion is the same. Simply put in two words. NOT QUILTY. Accept it or not. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 1, 2019

The online editions of the Merriam-Webster and Collins dictionaries offer no definitions for the term “quilty.”

Quilty is, however, a fishing village in County Clare, western Ireland. And YourDictionary.com describes it as “resembling or characteristics of a quilt.”

Woolery, 78, is the host of the “Blunt Force Truth” political podcast and describes himself in his Twitter bio as a “Hollywood Conservative.”

He immediately held his hands up to the gaffe:

Guilty Quilty, Let's call the whole thing off. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 1, 2019

But not before the post went viral as people responded to his statement in all kinds of amusing ways:

Not quilty.



I’m not a legal expert, but I’m fairly certain that the fabric arts were not within the scope of Mueller’s investigation.



But it is certainly a tangle. https://t.co/HiltwwDrYO — Grady Booch (@Grady_Booch) May 2, 2019

Nobody ever claimed trump was quilty. Quilts are warm, often quite complex, beautiful, and take hard work and ingenuity. Nobody has ever used any of those words to describe trump. — Problematic (@sweatinthruahat) May 2, 2019

Is this your humbert opinion? https://t.co/L87DynFczZ — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) May 2, 2019

Look at this tomwoolery! https://t.co/iU3gz9dPEH — Natalia Reagan 🐒 (@natalia13reagan) May 2, 2019

Is this an intended or unintended joke? https://t.co/UGJFc25qQe — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) May 2, 2019

Worried that Chuck is making a blanket judgment like this https://t.co/WoHK56okSy — Ben Pobjie (@benpobjie) May 2, 2019

Long-time host of word-guessing show, Wheel of Fortune rings in with a blanket statement about the Mueller Report:



NOT QUILTY https://t.co/nCoVNGJ33d — Bob Bierman (@bobbierman) May 2, 2019

That’s a BLANKET statement if I ever heard one. — tyrez (@tyrez) May 1, 2019

[leans into mic]

“Not quilty your honor” https://t.co/MovCfTHTNN — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) May 2, 2019

He was not agguitted either — Dave Anthony - Bring Back The Night King (@daveanthony) May 2, 2019

I think you’re knit picking — Jeff Proctor (@Jeff__Proctor) May 2, 2019

The Barr letter is NOT QUILTY. Not even the least little bit QUILTY. If it were QUILTY, it would look like this: pic.twitter.com/Kj4EXSxcHg — CandiBea_1966 (@CandiBea_1966) May 2, 2019

Nice work, QENIOUS. — Mark Remy (@realdumbrunner) May 2, 2019

Took some effort to patch together that statement. — Gary Wright (@ItsMeGaryLee) May 2, 2019