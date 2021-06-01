Chuck Woolery Gets Mocked For Bizarre Hitler Tweet On Memorial Day

Former game show host Chuck Woolery won scorn for a Memorial Day tweet about Adolf Hitler and critical race theory.

So it was no surprise that Woolery, who once hooked up couples on the dating show “Love Connection,” got jilted for his latest right-wing missive. It’s a lot to unpack, and it has an annoying misspelling.

“Critical Race theory is based on Critical theory, given to the world by Marxists from the Frankfort School in Germany,” he wrote. “When Hitler cracked down on them they moved. Yes they moved to Columbia University in NYC and they remain there to this day.”

As the tweet trended, Woolery griped “it’s like every liberal Marxist comes out of the woodwork to take their shot.”

We don’t know about that, but people on Twitter did leave the former “Wheel of Fortune” host with some brutal parting gifts.

Welp, just putting the neonazism right out in the open today aren’t we? — Jaycub On The Moon🏳️‍🌈🚀🌖 (@JSchagene) June 1, 2021

Is there any particular reason you're siding with the actions of Adolf Fucking Hitler, Chuck? — KayDubs (@KayDubsNXL) June 1, 2021

That Hitler hated them proves they were on the right track



That you're giving Hitler props for doing so shows exactly who you are — jimmy craig (@threepeaks74) June 1, 2021

Hitler nostalgia. Only you Chuck. — Allison Bethea 💎🙌🏽 (@FireHorsePhotos) June 1, 2021

Wow Chuckie. Too much Botox? — Robert Heierman (@HeiermanRobert) June 1, 2021

I think I can solve the puzzle: Hitler is Chuck Woolery’s hero. — Ernesto Chávez (@ernstchavez) June 1, 2021

Happy Memorial Day (Hitler?) — Alfa 177 canine (@Alfa177canine) June 1, 2021

