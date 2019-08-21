Chuck Woolery’s claim that “RACISM HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH RACE” was met with widespread disbelief and anger this week.

“Racism is the Progressive Left crying out for attention,” the former game show host of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Love Connection” tweeted Monday.

RACISM HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH RACE. Racism is the Progressive Left crying out for attention. If you disagree with the ProgressiveLeft. They consider you a Racist. They are desperate to hold on to the Black Vote. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) August 19, 2019

“If you disagree with the ProgressiveLeft. They consider you a Racist. They are desperate to hold on to the Black Vote,” added the self-styled “Hollywood Conservative,” now a co-host of the political “Blunt Force Truth” podcast.

Twitter users were keen to point out the origins of the word “racism” to Woolery, who sparked similar ire in 2017 when he claimed the GOP had never done anything “nasty” to Black people.

“Race-ism. Raaaaaace. Racism. Chuck do you know what etymology means?” one person replied to Woolery’s latest sweeping statement.

“What the Chuck?” added another.

Racism is you saying exactly what you just did. Racism is not the progressive left crying out for attention. Why don’t you ask the people who are the victims of racism what racism is? Because you certainly have no clue. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 20, 2019

Humanity has nothing to do with humans! Certainly nothing to do with you... — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) August 19, 2019

If you ever wondered what Gaslighting looks like? 👇👇👇 https://t.co/KsaFnSgrAK — Brittany Pounders (@LibertyBritt) August 19, 2019

Ummm Chuck? Race is the root word of racism?



You're no Alex Trebek, my friend. 😏 — Joy Edwards (@dogsshouldrule) August 19, 2019

Looks like he took a page out of Trump's Twitter handbook. Why is proper punctuation, capitalization and sentence structure so difficult for some? Go sit down, Chuck. https://t.co/FLlLI8eqgf — Suzette Hackney (@suzyscribe) August 20, 2019

Racism: prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one's own race is superior. Yet this has nothing to do with race.



See how stupid that sounds? Actually, you probably don't... pic.twitter.com/3NubbAc5mk — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) August 20, 2019

"Racism has nothing to do with race."



I would try to figure out how that makes any sense whatsoever, but I think it would be a total waste of time. — William Dietz (@wedietz) August 19, 2019

Race-ism. Raaaaaace. Racism. Chuck do you know what etymology means? https://t.co/ocw15pqOwF — Joel Birch (@JoelDTD) August 20, 2019

See also: Conservatism has nothing to do with conservation.

Did I do that right? — Shannon Fisher (@MsShannonFisher) August 19, 2019

Let me guess... sexism isn’t about sex? https://t.co/YY54g1jOrU — Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) August 20, 2019