8 Chunky Boots From Target That Are Under $40

From all-white Chelsea boots to cozy clogs, these bold styles are sure to make a statement.

One of the best parts about fall and the cooler months is, in our humble opinion, the fashion. And when we think of fall fashion, one of the first things that comes to mind is boots. The best kinds of boots are comfortable to wear and stylish, but often expensive… unless you buy them at Target.

There are so many cool chunky boots to choose from at Target, and at under $40 you can go out of your comfort zone with some fashionable styles without blowing your budget. Below, we’ve rounded up nine customer-approved Target boots to wear this season.

1
Celina water-repellent Chelsea boots
Stylish and functional, these water-repellent boots keep your feet dry and won’t get ruined on a rainy day. They’re easy to put on, thanks to stretchy fabric on both sides and a back tab. These boots are available in three colors: black, cognac and tan.
$39.99 at Target
2
Shana cowboy boots
If you want to try out the cowboy boot look without having to spend hundreds of dollars, these faux-leather ones are a good place to start. They have a classic pointed toe and some design flourishes along the side, plus a zipper on the inside so they’re easy to put on and take off.
$39.99 at Target
3
Fawn clog boots
Keep your toes warm during the cooler months with these chunky clog boots. The wood block heels are 2.5 inches high, and the fleece-lined interior is super cozy. These come in two classic colors: brown and black.
$39.99 at Target
4
Katrina platform boots
These boots are made for strutting. The 3-inch block heel offers height without sacrificing on comfort, and the memory foam insoles offer additional cushioning. The zipper closure is hidden on the inside of the boots, and the outsides have stretchy fabric so that your ankles can move freely.
$39.99 at Target
5
Belle Chelsea boots
We’re getting serious high fashion vibes from these off-white Chelsea boots, which have a 1.75-inch wedge heel and memory foam insoles. They make for a stylish addition to any wardrobe without breaking the bank – and you’ll get to tell people you bought them from Target.
$37.99 at Target
6
Keeley Chelsea boots
A twist on the classic Chelsea boot style, this pair has a stretchy sock-like material around the ankles (rather than a stiffer, more structured ankle panel) and a bold chunky sole. Like many of Target’s other boot offerings, it has memory foam insoles and a zipper closure.
$39.99 at Target
7
Erin combat boots
An affordable option as far as combat boots go, these boots from Target have the classic lace-up design — which you’ll only have to do once, since there are zippers on the side. As far as color choices go, this style comes in classic matte black, glossy burgundy and glossy jet black.
$39.99 at Target
8
Kolbi combat boots
This trendy take on the classic combat boot silhouette has an exaggerated chunky heel and sole and comes in a variety of neutral earth tones. Choose from colors like cognac, off-white, olive green and tan and pair them with your favorite jeans or leggings.
$39.99 at Target
