8 Chunky Boots From Target That Are Under $40

One of the best parts about fall and the cooler months is, in our humble opinion, the fashion. And when we think of fall fashion, one of the first things that comes to mind is boots. The best kinds of boots are comfortable to wear and stylish, but often expensive… unless you buy them at Target.
There are so many cool chunky boots to choose from at Target, and at under $40 you can go out of your comfort zone with some fashionable styles without blowing your budget. Below, we’ve rounded up nine customer-approved Target boots to wear this season.
Advertisement
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Celina water-repellent Chelsea boots
2
Shana cowboy boots
3
Fawn clog boots
Advertisement
4
Katrina platform boots
5
Belle Chelsea boots
6
Keeley Chelsea boots
Advertisement
7
Erin combat boots
8
Kolbi combat boots