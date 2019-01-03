How To Wear The Chunky Knit Sweaters You've Been Seeing Everywhere

This might come as a shock, but we’re about two weeks into (official) winter and, yes, it’s still sweater weather.

We’re not complaining, though. We actually really love cozy sweaters ― if you ask us, the chunkier the knit the better ― and it seems the fashionable folks on Instagram do too. We’ve been seeing tons of our favorite style stars on the photo-sharing app rocking the style, and we also saw plenty of chunky knits on the fall 2018 runways at the likes of Vivienne Tam, Fendi and Isabel Marant. (Can you tell we’re a little obsessed?)

Luckily, big, chunky sweaters are everywhere in stores right now, as most brands are still stocking their winter collections. Soon enough, the stock will change, but that just means you’ll probably be able to snag some cozy knits on sale. Or, if you’re feeling extra crafty, you can try your hand at knitting your own chunky sweater; trendy knitting brands like We Are Knitters and Wool and the Gang have plenty of kits available. They don’t necessarily come cheap ― though you can also find tons of super affordable and free patterns online ― but considering you could easily spend upward of $100 or even $200 for a big, cozy sweater, making your own doesn’t seem so bad.

To give you a little inspiration, keep scrolling to see how some of Instagram’s most stylish people are wearing the trend, and find out where to get a chunky knit sweater for yourself.