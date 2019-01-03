Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Style & Beauty

How To Wear The Chunky Knit Sweaters You've Been Seeing Everywhere

Super chunky sweaters showed up on Instagram and plenty of runways in 2018.
By Julia Brucculieri
01/03/2019 05:45am ET

This might come as a shock, but we’re about two weeks into (official) winter and, yes, it’s still sweater weather.

We’re not complaining, though. We actually really love cozy sweaters ― if you ask us, the chunkier the knit the better ― and it seems the fashionable folks on Instagram do too. We’ve been seeing tons of our favorite style stars on the photo-sharing app rocking the style, and we also saw plenty of chunky knits on the fall 2018 runways at the likes of Vivienne Tam, Fendi and Isabel Marant. (Can you tell we’re a little obsessed?)

Luckily, big, chunky sweaters are everywhere in stores right now, as most brands are still stocking their winter collections. Soon enough, the stock will change, but that just means you’ll probably be able to snag some cozy knits on sale. Or, if you’re feeling extra crafty, you can try your hand at knitting your own chunky sweater; trendy knitting brands like We Are Knitters and Wool and the Gang have plenty of kits available. They don’t necessarily come cheap ― though you can also find tons of super affordable and free patterns online ― but considering you could easily spend upward of $100 or even $200 for a big, cozy sweater, making your own doesn’t seem so bad.

To give you a little inspiration, keep scrolling to see how some of Instagram’s most stylish people are wearing the trend, and find out where to get a chunky knit sweater for yourself.

A Little Style Inspiration:

Get the look:

Target Chunky Grey Turtleneck
Target
Get the Target chunky grey turtleneck for $49.99.
& Other Stories Oversized Cardigan
& Other Stories
Get the & Other Stories oversized cardigan for $129.
Current Air Plus Chunky Knit Sweater
HuffPost
Get the Current Air plus chunky knit sweater for $103.
Weekday Blue Wide Sleeve Sweater
Asos
Get the Weekday wide sleeve sweater for $72.
Ribbed Colorblock Sweater
Forever 21
Get the Ribbed colorblock sweater for $24.90.
Everlane Oversized Alpaca Crewneck Sweater
HuffPost
Get the Everlane oversized alpaca sweater for $95.
La Ligne X Reformation Never-Let-Me-Go Sweater
HuffPost
Get the La Ligne X Reformation Never-Let-Me-Go sweater for $228.
Madewell x Maiami Striped Sweater
HuffPost
Get the Madewell x Maiami striped sweater for $420.
