The Chunkiest Scarves To Keep You Warm All Winter

When it comes to a warm scarf, the more oversized, the better. These stylish options come in a variety of colors, fabrics and lengths.

The <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=chunkyscarves-KristenAdaway-011022-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Ffringed-pocket-scarf2%3Fcolor%3D070%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="fringed pocket scarf" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61dda6dde4b0d637aea77d19" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=chunkyscarves-KristenAdaway-011022-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Ffringed-pocket-scarf2%3Fcolor%3D070%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">fringed pocket scarf</a> from Anthropologie.
Winter is the perfect time to truly accessorize your outfits. From fluffy bucket hats to over-the-knee boots, the options are endless for looking fashionable. But a cold weather essential that you definitely need in your closet is a good chunky scarf. Scarves in general are versatile and go with every outfit, including wool coats and that pair of lug sole boots you’ve been dying to break out since the winter season started.

An oversized, chunky scarf keeps your neck, shoulders and even your face warm on the coldest days, all without being a total eyesore or clashing with your outfit. (And it comes in handy as a blanket sometimes, too.) They’re available in an array of colors, knit styles, widths and lengths to suit your warmth preferences.

And if you need even more reason to invest in a quality chunky scarf, just know you’d be taking a page out of Lenny Kravitz’s book on staying warm in style. Below is a photo of him in 2012 wrapped up in an incredibly massive scarf that went viral.

Lenny Kravitz wearing a giant knit scarf in 2012.
To get you going on your own journey into scarf season, we rounded up several chunky oversized scarves that are worth experimenting with in your wardrobe, and all of which would probably fit inside of Kravitz’s gigantic scarf.

1
A cozy blanket scarf
This oversized blanket scarf is 100% polyester and comes in an orange and cream checkerboard pattern, or black and white. Like the name suggests, it's thick enough to double as your new favorite blanket.

Get it at Urban Outfitters for $49.
2
A handmade chunky knit scarf
Etsy is a gold mine for handmade chunky scarves and this one's a whopping 78.7 inches in length. It's made of merino yarn and can be ordered in over 60 colors, including sage, violet, milky white, graphite, melon and honey.

Get it from KnitDesignStudio on Etsy for $119.
3
Cara and the Sky's Florence scarf
A mix of lilac, rust and pink makes up this cozy knit scarf. It comes in an extra long length, ideal for wrapping yourself up on the chilliest days.

Get it at Wolf and Badger for $50.
4
An oversized infinity scarf
Infinity scarves provide a snugger fit around your neck and shoulders and this French merino-based yarn version is silky soft. It's 29 inches long lying flat and comes in 10 colors, including red, cream, camel, light beige and burnt yellow.

Get it at Marcella New York for $65.
5
A herringbone scarf
Made of 100% acrylic, this herringbone-patterned scarf features fringed edges and a sewn-on Ted Baker patch. It comes in black, deep purple and pale pink.

Get it at Ted Baker for $110.
6
A fringed pocket scarf
Looking for a scarf that's warm, stylish and functional? This extra-long 71-inch knit scarf has built-in pockets for your phone and other small items. It comes in gold, rose and dark gray.

Get it at Anthropologie for $54.
7
A fluffy tassel scarf
ASOS' Weekend Collective tassel scarf is 79 inches long, making it ample enough to wrap up in. It comes in a lilac color that pairs well with neutral colors and deeper shades of purple.

Get it at ASOS for $23.
8
An oversized chunky knit scarf
It doesn't get much chunkier than this camel scarf from the ASOS Design collection. It's made of 100% acrylic.

Get it at ASOS for $26.
9
A chunky wool scarf
At 89 inches long, this wool scarf by I Love Mr. Mittens is the perfect winter day accessory. It comes in light pink, cream, lime green, black, teal blue and stone gray.

Get it at Farfetch for $229.
10
A chunky knit scarf and hat set
Your head needs winter protection, too, and this knit scarf set comes with a matching hat of the same material. Get it in pastel blue, orange, chocolate or navy.

Get it at Missguided for $38.
11
A cozy polyester blanket scarf
Be warm and comfortable with this 100% recycled polyester scarf. It features tasseled ends and comes in the color "macadamia brown."

Get it at Sweaty Betty for $68.

Hand Warmers To Help With Colds Hands

