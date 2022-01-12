Winter is the perfect time to truly accessorize your outfits. From fluffy bucket hats to over-the-knee boots, the options are endless for looking fashionable. But a cold weather essential that you definitely need in your closet is a good chunky scarf. Scarves in general are versatile and go with every outfit, including wool coats and that pair of lug sole boots you’ve been dying to break out since the winter season started.

An oversized, chunky scarf keeps your neck, shoulders and even your face warm on the coldest days, all without being a total eyesore or clashing with your outfit. (And it comes in handy as a blanket sometimes, too.) They’re available in an array of colors, knit styles, widths and lengths to suit your warmth preferences.

And if you need even more reason to invest in a quality chunky scarf, just know you’d be taking a page out of Lenny Kravitz’s book on staying warm in style. Below is a photo of him in 2012 wrapped up in an incredibly massive scarf that went viral.

Avalon.Red Lenny Kravitz wearing a giant knit scarf in 2012.

To get you going on your own journey into scarf season, we rounded up several chunky oversized scarves that are worth experimenting with in your wardrobe, and all of which would probably fit inside of Kravitz’s gigantic scarf.