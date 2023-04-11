“Chupa” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Directed by Jonás Cuarón (son of Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón), this fantasy adventure film tells the story of a lonely boy who visits his extended family in Mexico and befriends a mythical creature hiding on his grandfather’s ranch. “Chupa” stars Demián Bichir, Christian Slater and Evan Whitten and received mixed reviews upon its April 7 release.

The second most popular movie of the moment on Netflix is “Murder Mystery 2,” the new sequel to 2019’s “Murder Mystery.” Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reunite to play an ordinary couple that winds up embroiled in a murder investigation.

All of the other movies in the current ranking are older films that have found new life on the streaming service.

“The Last Stand” is a 2013 action thriller film about small-town cops working to stop a vicious drug lord and his mercenaries from escaping to Mexico. The cast includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Johnny Knoxville, Forest Whitaker, Jaimie Alexander and Luis Guzmán.

And for family-friendly fare, there’s “Matilda” (1996), “Shark Tale” (2004), “Shrek Forever After” (2010) and “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” (2012).

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below.

