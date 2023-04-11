Home & LivingMoviesNetflixStreaming Services

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Chupa'

A 2013 action movie and several older family-friendly films are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Chupa” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Directed by Jonás Cuarón (son of Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón), this fantasy adventure film tells the story of a lonely boy who visits his extended family in Mexico and befriends a mythical creature hiding on his grandfather’s ranch. “Chupa” stars Demián Bichir, Christian Slater and Evan Whitten and received mixed reviews upon its April 7 release.

The second most popular movie of the moment on Netflix is “Murder Mystery 2,” the new sequel to 2019’s “Murder Mystery.” Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reunite to play an ordinary couple that winds up embroiled in a murder investigation.

"Chupa" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Chupa" on Netflix.

All of the other movies in the current ranking are older films that have found new life on the streaming service.

“The Last Stand” is a 2013 action thriller film about small-town cops working to stop a vicious drug lord and his mercenaries from escaping to Mexico. The cast includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Johnny Knoxville, Forest Whitaker, Jaimie Alexander and Luis Guzmán.

And for family-friendly fare, there’s “Matilda” (1996), “Shark Tale” (2004), “Shrek Forever After” (2010) and “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” (2012).

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each month, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “The Benchwarmers”

9. “Shrek Forever After”

8. “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax”

7. “Inside Man”

6. “Shark Tale”

5. “The Bourne Legacy”

4. “The Last Stand”

3. “Matilda”

2. “Murder Mystery 2” (Netflix)

1. “Chupa” (Netflix)

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Should We Really Be Wearing Black To Funerals?

Food & Drink

We Asked A GI Doc Why The New Starbucks Drinks Can Give You The Runs

Work/Life

The 3 Biggest Myths About HR You Need To Stop Believing

Home & Living

This New Dark Comedy Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Relationships

This One Small Gesture Will Mean So Much To Your Grieving Friend

Wellness

How Long COVID Affects The Gut

Parenting

How To Ask About A Company’s Parental Leave During A Job Interview

Shopping

37 Products With Before And After Photos That Are Unbelievable

Shopping

Dermatologists Say These Products Can Eradicate Blackheads For Good

Shopping

The Tiny, Powerful Blender That Our Food Editor Uses Way More Than Her Vitamix

Shopping

The Best Moisture-Wicking Underwear To Keep You Dry Down There

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

The Best Places To Buy Wedding Dresses Under $1,000 Online

Food & Drink

Neurologists Share The 1 Food They Avoid To Keep Their Brains Sharp

Shopping

The Best All-Purpose Facial Moisturizers, According To The Experts

Parenting

11 Ridiculous Things Partners Have Said Or Done In The Delivery Room

Parenting

'The Shock Never Goes Away': What Grieving Parents Want Everyone To Know

Shopping

Is It Just Me, Or Is Everyone In New York Wearing This $30 Blanket Scarf?

Shopping

29 Sandals So Comfy, Reviewers Say They Walked In 'Em For Hours

Wellness

Can Progestin Birth Control Actually Increase Your Breast Cancer Risk?

Shopping

11 Genius Tech Gadgets That Will Make Traveling With Kids So Much Better

Style & Beauty

Stylist-Approved Socks That Won't Look Dumb With Your Loafers

Shopping

14 Reviewer-Loved Sunglasses Under $20 You Can Get On Amazon

Shopping

22 Shoes Under $50 That Are Actually Comfortable For People With Wide Feet

Shopping

This Affordable Walmart Sofa Is A Unicorn For Reviewers With Expensive Taste

Shopping

Target's Newest Jewelry Launch Is Perfect For Mother's Day Gifting

Shopping

32 Products Reviewers Say Are A 'Travel Essential'

Shopping

Teeny-Tiny Firepits And Tabletop Torches For Even The Smallest Of Patios

Parenting

Child Mortality Is On The Rise In The U.S. — And These Are The Kids Most At Risk

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Style & Beauty

There's A Major Downside (Quite Literally) To Doing Face Yoga Wrong

Shopping

This Retro Facial Cleanser Is Having A Major Comeback — And Your Skin Will Love It

Shopping

Real Campers Told Us A Secret: Walmart Has A Really Great Outdoor Gear Brand

Relationships

Not Getting Invited Sucks. Here's How To Stop Taking It So Personally.

Food & Drink

Americans' Easter Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State

Shopping

Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

Home & Living

An Expert’s Guide To Successful Gardening

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Home & Living

Essential Gardening Tips To Keep Your Nursery Green

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Travel

Don't Go On A Cruise Without Taking These 10 Steps

Travel

Passport Wait Times Are Worse Than Before. Here's How To Get Yours In Time For Summer.