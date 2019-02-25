CIA Live-Tweets During The Oscars And Is So Into 'Black Panther'

Of all those live-tweeting the Oscars on Sunday night, there were few more surprising than ... the CIA. The intelligence agency was absolutely gaga about “Black Panther” and its futuristic technology. “Good luck to Black Panther” and all the other nominees, gushed one tweet.

It’s probably no coincidence that one of the good guys in that film is CIA agent Everett Ross (played by Martin Freeman).

The tweets ― which were also linked to on the CIA’s website ― were part of the agency’s ongoing “Reel vs. Real CIA” examination of how realistic or almost-possible the technology presented in popular media is.

Sunday’s messages polled followers on their favorite futuristic inventions in “Black Panther,” including virtual cars, kimoyo beads and Lethoso blankets (virtual cars won).

One tweet also asked people if they thought Wakanda’s super metal, vibranium — which allows the Black Panther’s suit to absorb, store and release kinetic energy — was real or possible in the future. “Too bad vibranium isn’t real,” lamented another tweet. It would be “great for spies, right?”

As part of our #ReelvsRealCIA series, & in honor of the 7 #Oscars nominations for @Marvel’s #BlackPanther, we're exploring how much of #Wakanda’s futuristic technology is available to the real-world intelligence officers of today. pic.twitter.com/YQ3r0H34Xq — CIA (@CIA) February 25, 2019

The #vibranium in Black Panther’s suit protects him from kinetic damage, & vibranium sneakers are both super-quiet & amazing shock absorbers for jumping. Those would be great for spies, right?



Too bad vibranium isn’t real.#ReelvsRealCIA #BlackPanther — CIA (@CIA) February 25, 2019

The magic metal from #Wakanda might not exist, but there are real-life materials that possess some similar qualities to those of the fictional Wakandan isotope, #vibranium.



To learn more, see: https://t.co/B0iV7cufqA#ReelvsRealCIA #BlackPanther — CIA (@CIA) February 25, 2019

Which fictional Wakandan technology would you most like to see made real in the future?#ReelvsRealCIA #BlackPanther #Oscars — CIA (@CIA) February 25, 2019

Lesotho Blankets:



One of the least plausible technologies in #BlackPanther, but if you could weave carbon nanotubes into a cloak & add in some hologram effects, you’d have a shield that would be the envy of any intel service operating in a warzone.#ReelvsRealCIA #BlackPanther — CIA (@CIA) February 25, 2019

Panther Habit:



Rather than suits for superheroes, in the real world people are interested in nanoparticles for biotech & medicine, but the world’s spy agencies might like outfits that could reform on the fly in order to foil surveillance.#ReelvsRealCIA #BlackPanther — CIA (@CIA) February 25, 2019

The agency’s website also explores Wakanda’s technology in depth here.

The CIA went down its own personal super-hero rabbit hole last year with a story about an agent in Jordan (who, of course, shall remain nameless). The agent, described as “CIA Spider Man,” spotted a child screaming on the roof of a building engulfed in flames. He managed to climb the side of the sandstone edifice, grasping at a drain pipe, to rescue the boy.

CIA officers often find themselves in situations which are not exactly part of their job description, but they rise to the occasion. Such was the case for an officer who scaled a burning 3-story building to save a child.



Read the CIA #SpiderMan story: https://t.co/KfLApXcfZr pic.twitter.com/J26MoMrs1M — CIA (@CIA) December 14, 2018