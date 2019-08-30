Pumpkin spice is back and even the CIA has noticed.
Yes, that CIA.
The spy agency posted a tweet on Thursday that showed a seasonal coffee toast between a Starbucks cup and a Dunkin cup, each with marks indicating a pumpkiny brew inside:
Both companies have locations at CIA headquarters in Virginia.
Is this just an innocent celebration of seasonal coffees? Or is there a hidden message on those mugs? Some Twitter users played along. Some cracked jokes. And others used the tweet as a chance to serve some extra-hot spice right back at the agency:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.