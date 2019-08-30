WEIRD NEWS

Pumpkin Spies? CIA's Cryptic Pumpkin Spice Latte Message Sends Twitter Into A Tizzy

Wait, the CIA did what?

Pumpkin spice is back and even the CIA has noticed.

Yes, that CIA. 

The spy agency posted a tweet on Thursday that showed a seasonal coffee toast between a Starbucks cup and a Dunkin cup, each with marks indicating a pumpkiny brew inside:

Both companies have locations at CIA headquarters in Virginia. 

Is this just an innocent celebration of seasonal coffees? Or is there a hidden message on those mugs? Some Twitter users played along. Some cracked jokes. And others used the tweet as a chance to serve some extra-hot spice right back at the agency: 

