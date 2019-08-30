The spy agency posted a tweet on Thursday that showed a seasonal coffee toast between a Starbucks cup and a Dunkin cup, each with marks indicating a pumpkiny brew inside:

We know it's not fall yet... but we're in the business of anticipating things before they happen. #PSL @Starbucks @dunkindonuts pic.twitter.com/Lu8IUqwGwF

Is this just an innocent celebration of seasonal coffees? Or is there a hidden message on those mugs? Some Twitter users played along. Some cracked jokes. And others used the tweet as a chance to serve some extra-hot spice right back at the agency: