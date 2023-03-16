What's Hot

Ciara Perfectly Claps Back At Criticism Over Her Completely See-Through Dress

The singer attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Ciara sees through all the criticism over the ensemble she wore at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night.

The singer attended the event with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, wearing a completely see-through Dundas dress. Her look featured black underwear and nude pasties, which were visible through the gown. She accessorized the ensemble with elbow-length black gloves.

On Wednesday, Ciara poked fun at the wave of backlash she received online over the outfit in a TikTok video. In the clip, she pretends to be on a red carpet wearing a white sheet covering her entire body.

“POV: How I’m pulling up to Vanity Fair next year,” she wrote in a text overlay of the post with a laughing-face emoji.

The singer captioned the post, “Selective outrage,” which is the title of Chris Rock’s latest Netflix stand-up comedy special.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills, California.
Russell Wilson and Ciara at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Ciara at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ciara at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Ciara’s bold look sparked some criticism from people online who in many cases used sexist talking points to condemn her outfit choice. Some Twitter users complained that Ciara’s dress was inappropriate as a wife and mother.

The “Level Up” singer and Wilson are parents to three children: Future, 8, Sienna, 5, and Win, 2. Ciara shares Future with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

But the singer has appeared unbothered by the recent criticism and misguided views on what motherhood and marriage should look like. On Wednesday, she posted a series of photos on Instagram that featured her rocking a black bodysuit — sans pants —with high heels.

“Get that money sis, keep them on they tip,” she captioned the post.

