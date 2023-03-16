Ciara Perfectly Claps Back At Criticism Over Her Completely See-Through Dress

Ciara sees through all the criticism over the ensemble she wore at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night.

The singer attended the event with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, wearing a completely see-through Dundas dress. Her look featured black underwear and nude pasties, which were visible through the gown. She accessorized the ensemble with elbow-length black gloves.

On Wednesday, Ciara poked fun at the wave of backlash she received online over the outfit in a TikTok video. In the clip, she pretends to be on a red carpet wearing a white sheet covering her entire body.

“POV: How I’m pulling up to Vanity Fair next year,” she wrote in a text overlay of the post with a laughing-face emoji.

The singer captioned the post, “Selective outrage,” which is the title of Chris Rock’s latest Netflix stand-up comedy special.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Ciara at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills, California. Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

The “Level Up” singer and Wilson are parents to three children: Future, 8, Sienna, 5, and Win, 2. Ciara shares Future with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

But the singer has appeared unbothered by the recent criticism and misguided views on what motherhood and marriage should look like. On Wednesday, she posted a series of photos on Instagram that featured her rocking a black bodysuit — sans pants —with high heels.