Ciara Reveals She’s Expecting Baby No. 4, Her Third With Husband Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson and Ciara are expecting baby No. 3 together. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Ciara’s family with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, is about to get even bigger.

The “Level Up” singer, 37, shared the big news that she’s expecting her fourth baby, the third with Wilson, on Instagram Tuesday.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️,” she captioned a steamy video of her showing off her baby bump as she danced in front of a pool.

The couple share son Win, 3, and daughter Sienna Princess, 6. Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 9, whom she shares with her ex and rapper Future.

After the star broke the news, Twitter users began praising Ciara over her killer dance moves in her recent music video, “How We Roll,” alongside Chris Brown, which she apparently shot while pregnant.

So you’re telling me Ciara was pregnant giving a choreography like this ??pic.twitter.com/ZB3AkDZOxk — Titans 7-9 ⁶𓅓 (@_ovohb) August 8, 2023

Ok so now let’s focus on how Ciara MURDERED that fuckin video and she was pregnant?!!!!!! Now see… she can do anything. pic.twitter.com/u8nca4lFXY — ᴍᴀʀᴄ ᴅᴇsʜᴀᴜɴ 💎 (@marcdeshaun_) August 8, 2023

This is even more fire knowing you did this shit pregnant!!! @ciara pic.twitter.com/kGyGxoNsj6 — ciara is watching i have to be nice! (@bluntsnheauxsss) August 8, 2023

Ciara danced with Chris pregnant and still didn't miss a beat!!! — deonte austin (@looneytunecrypt) August 8, 2023

“Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot,” an insider told People.

The source noted that Ciara also filmed a music video at nine months pregnant during her last pregnancy with Win.

“It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant,” the source added.

Last month, the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in Japan.

In a touching tribute to Russell on Instagram, Ciara shared that her “heart is complete” with him.

“In the Bible, the number 7 represents a full and complete world... My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share. I have everything I want and need in you,” she captioned her post on July 6.