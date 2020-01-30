Ciara Reveals She's Expecting Her Third Child In The Most Stunning Way

Ciara announced that she and husband Russell Wilson are expecting a baby with a stunning Instagram photo on Thursday.

The singer celebrated her pregnancy by posting a picture of herself posing atop a rock formation and rocking a bikini in the Turks and Caicos Islands. This will be Ciara’s third child. She welcomed daughter Sienna with Wilson in 2017 and has a 5-year-old son, Future Zahir, with rapper Future.

Wilson and Ciara tied the knot in a 2016 wedding ceremony held in Chesire, England.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback made his own baby announcement on Instagram by posting a selfie with Ciara in the background.

“Number 3,” he captioned the photo.

On Wednesday, Wilson, who frequently shares family photos, posted a sweet photo of Future Zahir and Sienna hugging each other. “My world. Grateful,” he wrote in that caption.

Ciara received an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages about the baby news.

Singer and actor LeToya Luckett commented on her post, writing “Congrats beautiful!!!!!”

“Awww yay!!! Congrats girl! So happy for y’all!” wrote “Power” star Naturi Naughton.