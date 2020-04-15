Ciara Talks 'Life Of A Pregnant Woman' During Coronavirus Pandemic

Ciara shared on Instagram Wednesday some of what pregnancy has been like for her in the coronavirus crisis, as expectant parents across the world face various anxieties about having a baby during the pandemic.

The singer shared a video on Instagram of herself while she was at the doctor’s office for an ultrasound, as her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, looked on via a video call on her cellphone.

Ciara noted that Wilson could not be there in person, as policies surrounding support people and prenatal care have changed in response to the pandemic.

Pregnant people across the U.S. have been required to attend in-person prenatal appointments alone due to no-visitor measures to curb the spread the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, many doctor’s offices have shifted prenatal check-ins to virtual visits.

Last month, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all hospitals in the state to allow partners in delivery rooms after two New York hospital systems banned partners in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The life of a pregnant woman in Covid-19 Era is very interesting ... Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound,” Ciara wrote in the post’s caption. “We don’t hear [too] much about US during this time.”

Ciara announced her pregnancy on Instagram in January. She welcomed daughter Sienna with Wilson in 2017 and has a 5-year-old son, Future Zahir, with rapper Future.

On Tuesday, the singer revealed that she’s expecting a boy in a fun video she posted on Instagram.