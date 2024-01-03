It turns out Ciara has a connection to the major league sports world in more than just one way.
On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning singer shared a clip on Instagram of her appearing on the PBS series “Finding Your Roots,” where she found out she is related to retired baseball shortstop Derek Jeter. Jeter previously appeared on show’s second season.
“What the world!” Ciara exclaimed upon learning that the Yankees icon is her “DNA cousin” while sifting through her ancestry results with host Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
“You are kidding me!” the artist added. “Derek Jeter!”
In the clip, a voiceover for the show can be heard explaining the pair’s genetic connection: “Ciara and Derek share a long, identical stretch of DNA on their 14th chromosome, DNA which we know Derek inherited from his mother.”
Ciara gushed in the post’s caption about gaining a new family member.
“The moment I learned @DerekJeter was my cousin! Crazy!” she wrote. “Thank you @drhenrylouisgates for such an incredible experience! This was a dream come true to learn about my family genealogy!”
The mom of four recently welcomed her third child, daughter Amora Princess Wilson, with husband Russell Wilson last month. The pair also share daughter Sienna Princess and son Win Harrison, as well as her and rapper Future’s son, Future Zahir.
The “Finding Your Roots” episode, which aired Jan. 2 and is the premiere of the series’ 10th season, also includes Grammy-winning singer Alanis Morissette. The Canadian artist learned that she is a distant cousin of actor Claire Danes.
Watch the full episode here.