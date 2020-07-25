Ciara And Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Boy And His Name Is A Winner

Singer Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s newborn son is already winning with his name.

Win Harrison Wilson was born Thursday, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Ciara shared a video of herself singing “Happy Birthday” to her third child, through a face mask, to Instagram on Friday.

Wilson, meanwhile, marked the moment with this selfie of the trio:

And this picture of himself cradling his son:

Wilson later shared a series of videos to his Instagram stories:

Instagram/Russell Wilson

The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in 2016, already have a daughter together. Ciara also has a son with the rapper Future.

Ciara announced she was pregnant in January via this stunning picture:

And they clearly had a blast with the gender reveal:

