Ciara, Russell Wilson Rock Adorable Matching Outfits With Kids For Broncos Trade

Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating the quarterback’s trade to the Denver Broncos in style.

The couple arrived to Wilson’s introductory press conference on Wednesday wearing matching Broncos-themed outfits with their kids, Future, 7, Sienna, 4, and Win, 1.

Wilson wore the Broncos colors, rocking a navy blue suit and an orange tie. He matched Future, who wore a navy blue suit with an orange handkerchief, and Win, who sported a navy blue suit with an orange bowtie.

Ciara donned an orange suit, and Sienna wore an orange dress.

Russell Wilson pictured with Ciara and their children, (from left to right) Sienna, Future and Win, following an introductory press conference on March 16, 2022 in Englewood, Colorado. Justin Edmonds via Getty Images

The event marked Wilson’s official trade to the NFL team, after reports of his move from the Seattle Seahawks were first published earlier this month.

The singer celebrated her husband’s trade by posting a sweet photo of the family wearing their coordinated looks on Instagram.

“Broncos Country Baby!” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Let’s Ride!”

Ciara also shared a fun video from the day, in which she can be seen standing as Future and Win take turns running through her legs with excitement. The singer shares Future with her ex-fiancé, the rapper whose stage name is Future.

Wilson and Ciara’s kids aren’t the only ones excited about the football player’s move to the Broncos.

The official Twitter account for the team posted a photo of the couple together holding up Wilson’s No. 3 Broncos jersey.

