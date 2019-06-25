Ciara And Serena Williams Show Their Daughters' First Play Date In Adorable Video

Ciara and Serena Williams made quite a splash with organizing their daughters’ first play date together.

The “Level Up” singer recently shared a video on Instagram capturing her and her 2-year-old daughter, Sienna, with the tennis superstar and her daughter, Alexis Olympia, who turns 2 in September.

The longtime friends and their baby girls can be seen in the video enjoying some pool time together in Cannes, France.

“The moments I cherish,” Ciara wrote on Instagram.

Ciara, who also has a 5-year-old son named Future Zahir, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday that she and her husband, football star Russell Wilson, happen to be in Cannes at the same time as Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

“It’s funny because we both spent a lot of time around each other when we were pregnant, carrying our girls, but we never got to get them together,” Ciara told ET. “So when we were in Cannes, it was, like, our first time getting our girls together.”

Williams is a global adviser to Verizon Media, HuffPost’s parent company.

The singer added that Wilson and Williams also had the opportunity to work out together while in Cannes.

“It was pretty amazing watching them two, two greats, at least that’s how I feel about them,” Ciara said. “Being passionate about what they do and putting that work in in the water. Doesn’t matter where you are, they’re both committed to their craft and what they do.”