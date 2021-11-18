Ciara's Toddler Steals The Show At White House To Promote Vaccines For Kids

Ciara took to the White House briefing room podium to promote COVID-19 vaccines for children — but her 1-year-old son Win hilariously had other plans.

The “Level Up” singer visited the White House Wednesday with her three children for vaccine discussions and held an impromptu session with reporters, CBS News chief White House correspondent tweeted.

The briefing was slightly interrupted by her youngest, who was busy crawling around his mom’s feet as she balanced her answers to reporters’ questions with keeping a close eye on Win.

Superstar @Ciara, here to promote vaccines for kids 5-11, delivers an impromptu press conference in the White House briefing room with cameos from her sons Future (7) and Win (1) pic.twitter.com/8AypmQF888 — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) November 17, 2021

Also along on the visit were Ciara’s other children: son Future, 7, who she shares with rapper Future; and daughter Sienna, 4, who like Win she shares with husband Russell Wilson, an NFL star.

Ciara noted during her news conference that Future received the COVID-19 vaccine two days earlier. “I think the ultimate goal is to end this thing,” she said.

The singer said she made the visit after first lady Jill Biden’s team reached out and asked her to help encourage vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for that age group earlier this month.

Ciara thanked the first lady for welcoming her family to the White House in an Instagram post on Thursday.