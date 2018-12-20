Cicely Tyson's 94th Birthday Is Celebrated On Twitter

Acting legend Cicely Tyson’s 94th birthday this week inspired many people, including fellow stars, to celebrate her contributions on screen and off screen on social media.

Tyson, who was nominated for a best actress Oscar for her role in the 1972 film “Sounder,” was honored as an inspiration for her groundbreaking career, and for her years of activism and humanitarianism.

“Birthday blessings to this icon,” DuVernay wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Happy 94th, Ms. @IAmCicelyTyson. You are every dream. Every goal. Every gift.

Birthday blessings to this icon. Happy 94th, Ms. @IAmCicelyTyson. You are every dream. Every goal. Every gift. pic.twitter.com/4d7TWFTAu5 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 18, 2018

The actress Gabrielle Union also celebrated Tyson.

“Today’s #WCW just celebrated her 94th birthday, and has proven to be a trailblazer, award winner, and proud activist,” Union wrote Wednesday in a tweet.

Today’s #WCW just celebrated her 94th birthday, and has proven to be a trailblazer, award winner, and proud activist. More on the inspiring Cicely Tyson below. Happy Birthday💞 pic.twitter.com/EY4C3N7WSO — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 19, 2018

Tyson, who received an honorary Oscar last month, has won Emmys and a Tony award among other honors throughout the years. President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016,

In a 2014 interview on Oprah’s “Master Class” on OWN, Tyson said she is recognized around the world for her role in “Roots,” the 1977 series.

“No matter where I go in the world, they will say to me ‘Roots!’” she said.

During her speech accepting the honorary Oscar last month, Tyson said she cried like the “Niagara Falls” when she first learned of the honor.

The praise and celebration for Tyson, and her six-decade career, continues on Twitter:

Happy Birthday to @IAmCicelyTyson ✨⚡️ grateful to have worked alongside you and for the doors you continue to open as a trailblazer! pic.twitter.com/k8a2mmGaZU — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) December 19, 2018

Happy birthday @IAmCicelyTyson! Love you!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Debra Lee (@IamDebraLee) December 19, 2018

Happy birthday to the incomparable Ms. @IamCicelyTyson! Love you to infinity and beyond❤ pic.twitter.com/lz9ukSNOg5 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 19, 2018