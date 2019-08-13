Cicely Tyson To Star In Ava DuVernay's New Anthology Series On OWN

Cicely Tyson is set to star in a new series by Ava DuVernay for OWN titled “Cherish the Day,” Deadline reported.

The groundbreaking actress is slated to play Miss Luma Lee Langston, “a legendary star of stage and screen in decades past,” a description from a press release read.

“Cherish the Day,” created and executive-produced by DuVernay, is a new anthology series that will “chronicle the stirring romance of one couple,” the release says.

Tyson, an Emmy and Tony award-winner, joins Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller to star in the series, which is set to premiere in winter 2020.

DuVernay celebrated Tyson’s involvement in the series on Twitter on Tuesday. The director presented the 94-year-old actress with an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards last year.

“Last November, I was honored to present Ms. Tyson with her Honorary Academy Award, so to have the opportunity to work with this true icon is beyond anything I can describe,” DuVernay tweeted. “Each day with her is a master class. She is 94 years glorious. A giant in our time. #CherishTheDay”

Tyson, an activist and humanitarian, was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in the 1972 film “Sounder.” Former President Barack Obama awarded Tyson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

In February, the “Roots” actress shared her appreciation for DuVernay on Twitter after Tyson appeared on the cover of Time’s “Optimism” issue, which was guest-edited by the director.

“I have been asked multiple times what it feels like to be on the cover of @TIME?” Tyson wrote via her official Twitter account. “My humblest answer is, had u not been guest editor, I would probably never know.”

DuVernay responded on Twitter at the time by writing, “I love you, Ms. Tyson. Thank you for all that you are, and for all that you continue to give us.”

“This is the least of what you deserve, Your Majesty,” she continued.