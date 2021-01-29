Style & Beauty

Celebrating Cicely Tyson's Lifetime Of Spectacular Style

The beloved actor, who died at age 96, exuded pure joy in her many red carpet appearances over the years.

Award-winning, groundbreaking and simply iconic actor Cicely Tyson died Thursday at age 96.

Over the course of her long career, Tyson delivered countless memorable performances ― followed by red carpet appearances equally as inspiring. She was free with her fashion, exuding joy with bright colors, big collars, hats, heels and a sneaker or two along the way.

As we honor Tyson’s life and career, we also celebrate her style. Below, a look back at her awe-inspiring style.

1968
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson and Miles Davis at the premiere of "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter" in New York City on July 31, 1968.
1970
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson arrives in 1970.
1971
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson in New York City on Jan. 18, 1971.
1973
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson poses for a portrait circa 1973.
1973
Dennis Oulds via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson during a visit to London on Feb. 9, 1973.
1973
George Stroud via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson at Heathrow Airport in London in February 1973.
1980
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson at a Tonys party in 1980.
1982
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson and Lena Horne at the Night of 100 Stars in New York City in 1982.
1987
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson at the Willi Smith Memorial at the Parsons School of Design in New York City in 1987.
1987
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson at the premiere of "Cry Freedom" in Los Angeles in 1987.
1989
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson at the "Parenthood" Benefit in New York City in 1989.
2005
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson at the opening night of "Monty Python's Spamalot" in New York City on March 17, 2005.
2007
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson at the fifth annual TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, California, in 2007.
2011
Kris Connor via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson at the fourth annual BET Honors in Washington on Jan. 15, 2011.
2011
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, 2011.
2012
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson at the premiere of "Alex Cross" in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2012.
2013
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson at the 67th annual Tony Awards in New York City on June 9, 2013.
2014
Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson at the 66th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 25, 2014.
2016
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson at BET's Black Girls Rock! in Newark, New Jersey, on April 1, 2016.
2017
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2017.
2017
John Lamparski via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson at Alvin Ailey's 2017 opening night gala in New York City on Nov. 29, 2017.
2019
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Cicely Tyson at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 24, 2019.
