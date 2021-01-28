Tributes Pour In For Cicely Tyson: 'A Visionary, A Leader, A Lover'

Prominent Hollywood, political and civil rights figures praised the profound legacy of Cicely Tyson, the groundbreaking Black actor known for an array of roles including her Oscar-nominated performance in the 1972 film “Sounder,” following news of her death on Thursday.

“With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy,” said a statement from Tyson’s manager Larry Thompson.

Tyson was 96.

After her successes in “Sounder” and, in 1974, “Miss Jane Pittman,” she continued to seek impactful roles, going on to appear in “Roots,” “King,” and “The Rosa Parks Story.” She spoke of the importance of using her career as a platform that would spotlight issues she believed in.

Social media flooded with tributes from those she touched, including Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice King; the Rev. Al Sharpton; Democratic Reps. Maxine Waters (Calif.), Val Demings (Fla.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.); actors Zendaya, Gabrielle Union, and Reese Witherspoon; journalists Gayle King and Dan Rather; and poet and activist Amanda Gorman.

This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power. pic.twitter.com/vwchWT5512 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2021

Indeed. That is precisely why we loved you so. Rest in peace, Queen. Thank you for leaving a legacy of cinematic art behind, for using your gifts to tell Black stories & to convey our full humanity. And thank you for doing it all with style, flair & grace inimitable. pic.twitter.com/9vAXRC30QZ — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 29, 2021

Deeply saddened at the news of the death of Cicely Tyson. She was the ultimate actress, artist, trailblazer and role model. Nobody possessed her grace, intellect, and sensitivity. I’m blessed to have known her and bathed in her wisdom. May she rest in Power and Peace. pic.twitter.com/7I0prJZZti — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 29, 2021

So saddened to hear my friend #CicelyTyson has passed-one of the most profound, talented, & celebrated actors in the industry. She was a serious actor, beautiful & spiritual woman who had unlocked the key to longevity in the way she lived her life. Forever all my love & respect. pic.twitter.com/iMJTQLOaIr — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 29, 2021

She was an extraordinary person. And this is an extraordinary loss. She had so much to teach. And I still have so much to learn. I am grateful for every moment. Her power and grace will be with us forever. #cicelytyson https://t.co/RNYkGiooPD pic.twitter.com/b4wMKK1FVj — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 29, 2021

96 years of beauty and elegance.



Thank you, Cicely Tyson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tyh5gjLqRR — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) January 29, 2021

Beautiful, Brilliant, Powerful, Timeless. When she spoke we all listened. Through grace, talent, unshakable dignity, and sheer will, she broke barriers and modeled an example for millions of people of all backgrounds. We are grateful for a life well lived.https://t.co/tQv7NhpgYm — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) January 29, 2021

I’m so sad to hear the news that trailblazing artist and cultural icon Cicely Tyson has passed away today. While she may be gone, her work and life will continue to inspire millions for years to come. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/vfvdmIMQxh — COMMON (@common) January 29, 2021

We have lost a visionary, a leader, a lover, an author, an ICON, and one of the most talented actresses the world has ever seen. A life, a career, a fire to celebrated forevermore! #RIPCicelyTyson 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/Oh57mlbGoZ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 29, 2021

Thank you Cicely Tyson... for everything... pic.twitter.com/6LslgGYtOx — Gayle King (@GayleKing) January 29, 2021

Pioneer, legend, icon, QUEEN. Thank you for being so many things to us. For us. Rest In Peace to the beautiful Miss Cicely Tyson. Heartbroken but man, what a life lived. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Wl8j4QyE4A — RD (@RyanDestiny) January 29, 2021

Rest in power, Cicely Tyson. Thank you for your life, your love, your light 🙏🏿 — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson, one of the greats, has passed. May angels sing her to her rest. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson was a force on screen and stage. She defined the role of star actor on her terms, and made the arts and America better for it. Her performances were powerful and enchanting. They stuck with you long after the credits ran or the curtain dropped. May she Rest in Peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 29, 2021

Heart broken to hear about Cicely Tyson’s passing. I had the honor of traveling with her to visit children in N.O. after the devastation of Katrina. What a gift we experienced to be graced by her wisdom, kindness & compassion for all. She will be missed. May God carry her home 🙏🏼 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson was a legend in every sense of the word. May her memory bless us for 96 years and 96 more. Deepest condolences to her family. 🙅🏿‍♀️😢❤️ https://t.co/XzkhPHRqJg — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson opened doors, broke through ceilings, and made pathways. We will be forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/k5JKx0eolO — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 29, 2021