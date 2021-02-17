Cigar Mag's Tribute To Rush Limbaugh Leaves Out 1 Very Inconvenient Detail

Cigar Aficionado magazine paid tribute to right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday at the age of 70.

But it left out one key detail about the longtime smoker.

The tweet called Limbaugh “a giant among cigar smokers,” and the story spoke of his love of attending cigar events as well as his relationship with Editor-in-Chief Marvin Shanken, who recalled dinners in a “smoke-filled-room” and their time together on the golf course.

“I can’t count the number of cigars we smoked together, just the two of us,” Shanken wrote.

The magazine made no mention of Limbaugh’s cause of death: lung cancer, a disease often caused by smoking, including cigar smoking.

Twitter users lit into the magazine for the omission:

died of lung cancer https://t.co/uUGsu5wX2M — Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) February 17, 2021

This is arguably the most effective anti-smoking ad I've ever seen. https://t.co/QfKuzLzAqk — JJ in NH (@JustJoshinNH) February 17, 2021

Thunderstorm magazine remembers Richie Valens, Buddy Holly, and the Big Bopper. https://t.co/mKtYKg9Xei — wesinjapan (@wesinjapan) February 17, 2021

You guys know he died from lung cancer, right? https://t.co/uh2W6Xv8Nz — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 17, 2021

omg you idiots. he died of lung cancer. this is like the world's darkest joke. https://t.co/fAolvrdKS2 — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) February 17, 2021

This is like Heroin Aficionado magazine eulogizing Amy Winehouse https://t.co/dr2oWbxOGJ — Kevin Allman (@KevinAllman) February 17, 2021

Yeah, he must've loved them, given he died of lung cancer. https://t.co/Ir0FGWskPa — Trans Lesbian Planet Eater (@Ren_Chandler4) February 17, 2021

This is like a hitman writing the obituary for the guy he killed. https://t.co/GEMu606av8 — Steven Santos (@stevensantos) February 17, 2021

Strikes me as supremely odd that a cigar magazine would purposely spotlight a cigar-smoker who died of lung cancer. https://t.co/icDYcu8JGw — Gary Miereanu (@SuperPRGuy) February 18, 2021

Considering lung cancer killed the dude, this is like an accidental self-inflicted gunshot victim being commemorated by RUSSIAN ROULETTE MONTHLY https://t.co/OKb2guzhwK — Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) February 17, 2021

Worst Tweet of 2021..... https://t.co/FrYm4ZzBv7 — Kyle Gladje (@KyleGladjePhD) February 17, 2021