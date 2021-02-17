Cigar Mag's Tribute To Rush Limbaugh Leaves Out 1 Very Inconvenient Detail

Cigar Aficionado magazine paid tribute to right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday at the age of 70.
But it left out one key detail about the longtime smoker.
The tweet called Limbaugh “a giant among cigar smokers,” and the story spoke of his love of attending cigar events as well as his relationship with Editor-in-Chief Marvin Shanken, who recalled dinners in a “smoke-filled-room” and their time together on the golf course.
“I can’t count the number of cigars we smoked together, just the two of us,” Shanken wrote.
The magazine made no mention of Limbaugh’s cause of death: lung cancer, a disease often caused by smoking, including cigar smoking.
Twitter users lit into the magazine for the omission:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter