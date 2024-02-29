EntertainmentFoodoppenheimerCillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy’s Cheese Eating Habit Helped Him ‘Decompress’ From ‘Oppenheimer’ Stress

In an interview with People, Murphy’s co-star Emily Blunt joked about cheese being a great stress reliever.
Kelby Vera
By 

Senior Reporter

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Cillian Murphy is apparently an emotional eater.

The “Oppenheimer” star said he used cheese to cope with the intensity of the atomic bomb biopic, where he played enigmatic nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

During an interview with his co-stars for People’s Oscar portfolio, Murphy’s on-screen wife Emily Blunt joked about how his “Oppenheimer” salary was just “enough to pay” for his substantial dairy habit.

“I did eat a lot of cheese,” the Irish actor admitted in the interview, which came out Wednesday. “That is a true fact.”

Explaining why Murphy found comfort in Brie and its brethren, Blunt said, “Because he needed to decompress. Cheese is a great decompression.”

Cillian Murphy says cheese while attending the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 25, 2024.
Cillian Murphy says cheese while attending the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 25, 2024.
MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

This wasn’t the first time Murphy shared his fondness for fromage.

During a November screening for the Christopher Nolan Oscar-frontrunner, the “Peaky Blinders” star said he coped with last year’s Screen Actors Guild strike by hanging out at home eating dairy.

During the interview with People, Murphy admitted the Q&A moment last fall resulted in him getting sent “so much free cheese.”

“Good cheese. Like an aged cheddar from cheddar companies,” he grinned.

Murphy might be having some celebratory snacks if he wins at next month’s Oscars, which are set for Sunday, March 10.

Having already swept this year’s Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Screen Actors Guild Awards, he is a front-runner for the Best Actor category at the Academy Award.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot