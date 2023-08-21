Cillian Murphy Says He Would Have Loved To Appear In This Other Christopher Nolan Film

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Cillian Murphy named “Interstellar” as another Christopher Nolan film he would have liked to be in, adding that he adores the movie and it “had a big impact” on him.

The “Oppenheimer” star, in a recently shared interview with The Independent filmed prior to the actors strike, pointed to the 2014 film and the emotion found in it.

“I adore ‘Interstellar’ just because I find it so emotional,” said Murphy, who appears in Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy as well as “Dunkirk” and “Inception.”

“I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever,” he said.

He added that the “right people” were cast for the film, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway.

Murphy, in a conversation with Nolan and other “Oppenheimer” cast members for Entertainment Weekly, recalled watching “Interstellar” alone in IMAX and walking out “in a terrible state.”

The actor, who had played supporting roles in Nolan movies prior to his starring role in one of this year’s highest-grossing films, told The Associated Press he was “desperate” to play a lead for the director.

“I have always said publicly and privately, to Chris, that if I’m available and you want me to be in a movie, I’m there. I don’t really care about the size of the part,” Murphy said. “But deep down, secretly, I was desperate to play a lead for him.”

He declared that the role was a “huge responsibility” but he felt confident heading into it.

“He was complicated and contradictory and so iconic. But you know you’re with one of the great directors of all time. I felt confident going into it with Chris,” Murphy said.

“Any actor would want to be on a Chris Nolan set, just to see how it works and to witness his command of the language of film and the mechanics of film and how he’s able to use that broad canvas within the mainstream studio system to make these very challenging human stories,” he added.