The Black-Owned Brand That’s Making Travel A Little More Seamless And Elegant

Make your travel days a chic breeze with Cincha Travel products.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Cincha <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63dd3d68e4b01a43639425d4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cinchatravel.com%2Fproducts%2Ftravel-belt-bag-damas" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="belt with pouch" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dd3d68e4b01a43639425d4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63dd3d68e4b01a43639425d4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cinchatravel.com%2Fproducts%2Ftravel-belt-bag-damas" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">belt with pouch</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63dd3d68e4b01a43639425d4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cinchatravel.com%2Fproducts%2Ftravel-belt-bubble-gum" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="belt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dd3d68e4b01a43639425d4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63dd3d68e4b01a43639425d4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cinchatravel.com%2Fproducts%2Ftravel-belt-bubble-gum" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">belt</a>.
Cincha
Cincha belt with pouch and belt.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

For the most part, air travel is a misery. Of course, if you are someone who flies first class, you may beg to differ. But for the rest of us plebs, the general experience is stressful at best and downright traumatic at worst. This is why I jump at the chance to purchase anything that might make the experience easier, more effortless and aesthetically pleasing. I’m always on the hunt for travel-specific comfort items, from cult-fave travel pillows to foot slings and more.

Recently, I came across a brand called Cincha that solves what is likely a universal travel annoyance.

This Black-owned brand specializes in straps that attach your personal bag (whether it be a tote, backpack, laptop bag, diaper bag or purse) to the handles of your carry-on bag. It can save your shoulders from the pain of hauling a bag around a massive airport as well as the humiliation of attempting to plop it, unrestrained, onto your carry-on, only for it to slip and slide around with every step you take. Cincha’s straps are designed to be as chic and, dare I say, elegant as they are functional and affordable. You can ever personalize yours with a timeless monogram.

As if the promise of a more seamless airport experience wasn’t enough, Cincha is committed to working with the nonprofit Miles4Migrants to donate 100 frequent flier miles with every purchase of their travel belt to help reconnect migrant families. You can feel great knowing that when you purchase their product, not only are you making your own life easier, but you are helping reunite families in need.

If you don’t want to invest in a pricey travel bag that comes with a built-in luggage handle pass-through, Cincha’s travel belt makes for an easy fix. The belts come in two different sizes and a variety of colors — from fun, punchy patterns to subtle neutrals — and there’s also an option for a strap with an attached bag. Cincha also offers a handy pouch in its accessories lineup. Keep reading to take a closer look at their range of options and pick up one of these travel belts. Next time you’re speed walking through an airport, you’ll be thanking yourself for your foresight.

1
Cincha
Cincha travel belt
Available in 19 core and seasonal colors, the travel belt keeps your personal items safely secured to the handle of your carry-on suitcase or checked luggage. It can be monogrammed for a cute personal touch and features a matte black quick-release button, vegan leather and elastic accents. It's adjustable up to 45 inches so it can be neatly secured to totes, backpacks, diaper bags, purses and more.
$40 at Cincha$40 at Amazon
2
Cincha
Cincha travel belt bag
Essentially a fanny pack for your carry-on, this adorable travel belt and bag in one makes it easier than ever to keep your essential items at arm's length without weighing you down. It's made with upcycled water-resistant nylon and has an adjustable strap and top handle. It's available in five different colors.
$75 at Cincha
3
Cincha
Cincha Stowaway pocket
Nothing's worse than digging around in your giant travel tote for your ID, chapstick or boarding pass, which is why this handy pouch is a must. It's a cute little catchall with made from recycled nylon with a quilted stitch pattern and a magnetic flap closure. It's available in eight different colors.
$16 at Cincha
4
Cincha
Cincha mini travel belt
If your personal bag is on the smaller side, the mini travel belt is the one for you. It keeps everything tidy and safe and is adjustable up to 38 inches. It's available in five colors and patterns.
$37 at Cincha
