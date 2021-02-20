Federal Agents Seize $2.8 Million In Cocaine-Frosted Corn Flakes

The boxes contained about 44 pounds of the cocaine-frosted flakes with an estimated street value of $2.82 million, according to CBP officials.

Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie noted that smugglers will hide narcotics in just about anything, and that agents have to use their “training, intuition, and strategic skills” to stay on top of their game.

On a typical day last year CBP seized some 3,677 pounds of drugs at ports of entry across the nation.