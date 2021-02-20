Federal Agents Seize $2.8 Million In Cocaine-Frosted Corn Flakes

Federal agents in Cincinnati confiscated nearly $3 million worth of cocaine-coated corn flakes that had been shipped from South America, officials said in a statement Friday.
Narcotic detector dog Bico of the Department of Customs and Border Protection was nosing around incoming freight from Peru last week when he alerted to a large shipment of cereal headed to a private home in Hong Kong, according to authorities.
When officers opened the box to take a closer look, they saw the cereal contained white powder, and the flakes were coated with a “grayish substance.” A test revealed lots of cocaine.
The boxes contained about 44 pounds of the cocaine-frosted flakes with an estimated street value of $2.82 million, according to CBP officials.
Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie noted that smugglers will hide narcotics in just about anything, and that agents have to use their “training, intuition, and strategic skills” to stay on top of their game.
On a typical day last year CBP seized some 3,677 pounds of drugs at ports of entry across the nation.