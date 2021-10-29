No. 2 ranked Cincinnati (7-0) is challenging traditional powers for a College Football Playoff berth ― and the Bearcats are also winning in a new video.

This week the team posted a clever “Squid Game”-inspired clip of teammates playing “Red Light Green Light” to reveal their uniform for Saturday’s game at Tulane. (Watch it below.)

Advertisement

The clip shows players in different uniform combos being eliminated until one is left standing. But they don’t meet the same fate as the “Red Light Green Light” losers in Netflix’s Korean-language hit.

Hearing a recording of the giant doll that oversees the game in the survival drama adds just the right amount of creepiness.