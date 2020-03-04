Billy Porter's Fairy Godmother Will Be 'Genderless' In New 'Cinderella' Movie

Get ready for a “Cinderella” like no other.

In a new interview, Billy Porter opened up about Sony’s forthcoming movie musical adaptation of “Cinderella” in which he plays the fairy godmother. Due out next year, this version of the fairy tale depicts his character ― traditionally portrayed as a woman ― in a way never done on film before.

“Magic has no gender,” the “Pose” star told CBS News Tuesday. “We are presenting this character as genderless. That’s how I’m playing it.”

His new fairy godmother character, which he described as “really powerful,” will be named “the Fab G.” And Porter said he isn’t concerned about loyalists who might object to the reimagined role.

“This is a classic fairy tale for a new generation,” he said. “I think that the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down.”

Details on the new “Cinderella,” which stars Camila Cabello in the titular role and is being directed by Kay Cannon, are thus far scarce. Currently filming in England, the movie boasts top-of-the-line talent.

In addition to Cabello and Porter, Idina Menzel will play Cinderella’s wicked stepmother, while Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver will appear as the king and queen. British actor Nicholas Galitzine, whose credits include Netflix’s “Chambers,” will play Prince Robert.

As for Porter, he’s also slated to star in Jordan Peele’s forthcoming “Twilight Zone” reboot, as well as the third season of “Pose.”