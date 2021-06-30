Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' Teaser Is Alight With Billy Porter's Magic

The early buzz on Amazon Prime’s film adaptation of “Cinderella” has focused on Billy Porter playing a genderless version of the fairy godmother, and based on some newly released footage, the “Pose” star does not disappoint.

The streaming network this week gave fans a first look at the long-gestating film by unveiling a new teaser, making it clear that this isn’t your standard “Cinderella.”

For one, Cinderella (played by Camila Cabello) is an ambitious, forward-thinking woman who dreams about running a dress shop, held back by both a wicked stepmother (Idina Menzel) and the social mores of her time. Enter Porter as “the Fab G,” who offers Cinderella an escape from her dreary reality.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Wednesday, writer and director Kay Cannon confirmed that “Cinderella” is a jukebox musical that incorporates songs from varying decades and genres.

And while the classic fairy tale has been adapted for the screen numerous times ― most famously by Walt Disney ― Cannon said her version will be “more relatable to what girls and young women in particular are going through, where they can really see themselves.”

Catch the “Cinderella” teaser below.

As for Porter, the gender-fluid fashion icon be “your favorite part” of the film, she added.

Production on “Cinderella” began in England in early 2020, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after his casting was announced, Porter said audiences should prepare to see the fairy godmother ― traditionally portrayed as a woman ― in an entirely new light in the movie, which also stars Pierce Brosnan and Nicholas Galitzine.

“Magic has no gender,” he told CBS News at the time. “We are presenting this character as genderless. That’s how I’m playing it.”

Regarding viewers who might object to his less-than-traditional take on the character, he added, “This is a classic fairy tale for a new generation. I think that the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down.”

“Cinderella” hits Amazon Prime on Sept. 3.