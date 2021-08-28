James Corden Gets Roasted For Blocking Traffic Dressed As Pelvic-Thrusting Mouse

The stars of the upcoming live-action “Cinderella” movie banded together for a bizarre and somewhat unsettling attempt to promote the movie.
A costumed Camila Cabello, James Corden, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter ― along with a group of background dancers ― held up traffic at a Los Angeles intersection while singing Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” in a video shared by the Twitter account “Film Updates” on Saturday.
While some people may have found this festive and fun, the stunt mostly received derision and rage on Twitter. Out of the cast members, Corden got the brunt of the mockery, probably because he was the one dressed as a mouse and thrusting his pelvis at the air.
