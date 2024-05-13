EntertainmentModelsCindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford Reveals What 'Quickly' Changed With Parents At Start Of Modeling Career

The iconic model looked back at her start in Chicago where she described herself as becoming "the big fish pretty quickly" in a small pond.
Cindy Crawford has revealed that she was earning more than her parents when she was an 18-year-old just starting her modeling career.

Crawford, in an interview with Christy Turlington Burns and Kelly Corrigan for the podcast series “Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother,” reflected on her start as a model in Chicago where she became “the big fish pretty quickly” in a small pond.

“I was making more money than my parents made and more money then they could’ve ever even dreamed of,” said the iconic model.

“Quickly, within a year,” she added.

She said she had her own apartment, working with a “big photographer” every day there, before the allure of New York City started “pulling” her.

“But I definitely was afraid to leave,” Crawford said. “But this idea, I was afraid to go to New York. And again, my mother was like, ‘Well, what’s the worst thing that can happen? You just come back.’ And I think that was very freeing for me because I was like, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’”

When Corrigan asked if making more than her parents at a young age created “distance or weirdness,” the model, whose brother, Jeff, died of leukemia when he was 3 years old, said she felt like she also became “the son in a weird way” to her father.

You can check out more of Crawford’s appearance on the “Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother” podcast.

