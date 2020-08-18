Cindy McCain is the latest Republican to cross party lines to support Democrat Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the widow of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who died two years ago, posted a video on social media celebrating the long friendship he’d had with Biden, a friendship she admits “shouldn’t have worked.”

My husband and Vice President Biden enjoyed a 30+ year friendship dating back to before their years serving together in the Senate, so I was honored to accept the invitation from the Biden campaign to participate in a video celebrating their relationship.https://t.co/Y6XOnBC1IW — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 18, 2020

According to The Associated Press, Biden first met McCain when he was a Delaware senator and McCain was assigned as his military aide on a trip overseas.

That initial meeting led to a friendship that often included family picnics.

“They would just sit and joke. It was like a comedy show, sometimes, to watch the two of them,” Cindy McCain said in a preview of a video clip to be shown at the Democratic National Convention.

Cindy McCain will speak at the DNC on Tuesday night.

Although she is not expected to explicitly endorse Biden, she and daughter Meghan have been outspoken critics of Trump, especially after the president said that he didn’t consider Sen. McCain, a former prisoner of war, a hero “because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

