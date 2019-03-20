Cindy McCain Shares Nasty Message From Harasser On John McCain, Meghan McCain

Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, shared a horrible message she received from a stranger named “Tiffany Nicole,” who called Cindy McCain’s late husband “traitorous” and wished her daughter, Meghan McCain, would choke on a hamburger.
“I want to make sure all of you could see how kind and loving a stranger can be. I’m posting her note for her family and friends could see,” wrote Cindy McCain on Twitter on Tuesday.
The hateful message sent to Cindy McCain appeared to have been on the heels of President Donald Trump repeatedly lambasting her late husband.
On Monday, Trump told reporters at the Oval Office that he was “never a fan” of Sen. McCain and “never will be.” Even though the Arizona senator died nearly seven months ago, Trump has only continued to spew vitriol towards the late lawmaker.
Over the weekend, Trump accused John McCain of sharing the Russia dossier with the media and then mocked him over his academic record at the U.S. Naval Academy.
“He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual),” Trump tweeted on Sunday.
Cindy and John McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, talked about Trump’s rhetoric about her father on “The View” on Monday and called the president “pathetic.”
“Your life is spent on weekends not with your family, not with your friends, but obsessing ― obsessing ― over great men you could never live up to,” she said. “That tells you all you have to know about his pathetic life right there.”
The co-host later added that Trump will “never be a great man” and that she genuinely feels bad for his family.
“I can’t imagine having a father who does this over the weekends,” she said.