Cindy McCain on Monday lamented the current “disarray” within the GOP and imagined what her husband, the late Arizona Sen. John McCain (R), would think of his party’s capitulation to ex-President Donald Trump.

“I feel deep in my heart that John would be very disappointed in what’s going on and the lack of courage on the part of so many of our senators and congressmen to stand up to what this is,” McCain told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

“What we’re seeing is the demise of the party of Abraham Lincoln right now. I believe we can pull ourselves back, but this is going to be a long road,” continued McCain, whose late husband frequently clashed with Trump. The ex-president continued attacking the late senator even after his death in August 2018.

“We have been compromised in so many different ways, and we’re no longer practicing what we used to be, and that was the party of inclusion, the party of decency and debate that was not personal, and we’re so far astray right now, it’s awful,” McCain added.

McCain, who endorsed President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, said Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) had “handled herself beautifully” while being purged from her GOP House leadership role for refusing to back Trump’s election lies.

“It’s odd, now our party seems to be rewarding bad behavior and then trashing those who tell the truth and are honest about what’s actually going on,” McCain explained. “We have lost our way. Our party is in such disarray right now.”

Watch the interview here: