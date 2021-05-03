Cindy McCain Rips 'Ludicrous' Arizona Recount: 'The Election Is Over'

“The election is over. Biden won,” declared McCain, the widow of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain (R). “I know many of you don’t like the outcome, but elections have consequences.”

Things are “crazy out there now,” she told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The Arizona Republican Party voted in January to censure McCain for supporting “leftist” causes, opposing Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election and endorsing Joe Biden in the presidential race. McCain said at the time that she regarded the symbolic action as a “badge of honor.”

McCain told Tapper she’s glad she endorsed Biden, and would be “proud and honored” to serve in his administration. But she wouldn’t comment on a report last month in Politico that she’s being vetted to be nominated as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations World Food Program. McCain said right now she’s focused on her “grandbabies.”

As for the bizarre recount situation in her state, Arizona’s Republican-led state Senate has hired the Cyber Ninjas company — which has no experience with elections or ballots — to audit the 2.1 million votes cast in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix. The company will only audit the Senate and presidential ballots, which were won by Democrats.

The owner and operator of the firm, Doug Logan, is a conspiracy theorist and promoter of Trump’s lie that the election was rigged. He retweeted several messages long before the recount even began that any audit would find hundreds of thousands of votes for Trump. The company lost a court battle to keep its audit process a secret.

One of the men photographed examining ballots in the recount last week was a Capitol rally agitator and former state Rep. Anthony Kern, whose own name appears on the ballots as a candidate (he lost reelection in a three-way race) and as an elector for Trump.

Voter advocates and civil rights organizations have asked the Justice Department for federal monitors to make sure ballots aren’t damaged or stolen.

