Cindy McCain Reveals 'The Final Straw' With Trump That Led To Biden Endorsement

Cindy McCain, the widow of 2008 Republican presidential candidate and longtime Arizona Sen. John McCain, said on Sunday that one specific incident was “the final straw” for her with President Donald Trump.
McCain, who has since endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, told “60 Minutes” it was Trump’s disrespect for those who had served in the military.
“For me, the final straw was the, you know, ‘They’re losers and suckers,’” she said, referring to an Atlantic report that Trump had used the epithets to describe fallen soldiers. The report was later confirmed by other news agencies.
McCain said:
“You know, I’m the mother of two veterans and a wife of a veteran, and my father was a veteran. They were not losers and suckers by any chance. It angered me a great deal. It angered me. And so I thought, you know, I can either sit here and be angry or I can do something.”
McCain also spoke about her late husband’s friendship with Biden in a video shown during the Democratic National Convention in August. She formally endorsed Biden about a month later.
