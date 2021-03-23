Cinnamon Toast Crunch 'Investigating' Claim Of Shrimp Tails In Cereal

Twitter users are scratching their heads over a Los Angeles man’s claim that he found shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch — and the cereal maker’s explanations for the alleged findings.

Jensen Karp, a writer and TV producer, contacted the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Twitter account Monday after he claimed to discover the fishy-looking items in his cereal.

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

At first, the cereal’s social media team apologized and asked for more information.

We’re sorry to see what you found! We would like to report this to our quality team and replace the box. Can you please send us a DM to collect more details? Thanks! — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Twitter account then claimed that what Karp thought were shrimp tails were actually “an accumulation of cinnamon sugar.”

After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

Karp was skeptical. Very skeptical. So much that he accused the cereal manufacturer of lying, posting another photo of the pieces on Twitter.

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

He then went digging deeper into the cereal bag, part of a two-pack purchased at Costco, and made other discoveries.

I was convinced to go back through the bag, since when I first noticed the shrimp tails, I freaked out and closed the box. Here’s all my findings, which also now includes a weird little string? pic.twitter.com/mRDUhqG3I8 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Karp said his wife, actress Danielle Fishel, also discovered what looked like dental floss in another bag of cereal.

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include...(I don’t even want to say it)...dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

Karp eventually came to the theory that the box was somehow infested by a rat that left droppings and other collections.

This is also where I’ve currently landed (unfortunately). It makes me want wash my mouth out with acid. But also, it doesn’t explain the weird taped bag. Is there anyone on LA Twitter who can test these black pieces for me? https://t.co/rSS5O6SjOH — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

Neither Karp nor General Mills, which makes Cinnamon Toast Crunch, immediately responded to requests for comment.

On Tuesday, Jensen tweeted he was taking the tails to a lab to be tested for DNA to see if they were really shrimp.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch put out a statement saying whatever Karp found in his cereal didn’t occur at any of its facilities, and told customers who encountered similar findings to reach out.