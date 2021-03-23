Cinnamon Toast Crunch 'Investigating' Claim Of Shrimp Tails In Cereal

Twitter users are scratching their heads over a Los Angeles man’s claim that he found shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch — and the cereal maker’s explanations for the alleged findings.
Jensen Karp, a writer and TV producer, contacted the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Twitter account Monday after he claimed to discover the fishy-looking items in his cereal.
At first, the cereal’s social media team apologized and asked for more information.
The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Twitter account then claimed that what Karp thought were shrimp tails were actually “an accumulation of cinnamon sugar.”
Karp was skeptical. Very skeptical. So much that he accused the cereal manufacturer of lying, posting another photo of the pieces on Twitter.
He then went digging deeper into the cereal bag, part of a two-pack purchased at Costco, and made other discoveries.
Karp said his wife, actress Danielle Fishel, also discovered what looked like dental floss in another bag of cereal.
Karp eventually came to the theory that the box was somehow infested by a rat that left droppings and other collections.
Neither Karp nor General Mills, which makes Cinnamon Toast Crunch, immediately responded to requests for comment.
On Tuesday, Jensen tweeted he was taking the tails to a lab to be tested for DNA to see if they were really shrimp.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch put out a statement saying whatever Karp found in his cereal didn’t occur at any of its facilities, and told customers who encountered similar findings to reach out.