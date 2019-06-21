Cities Nationwide Refuse To Cooperate With ICE’s Mass Deportation Raids

Mayors, city officials and police departments from across the country are refusing to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after seeing reports that the agency will launch sweeping deportation raids in at least 10 major cities over the weekend.

The raids, expected on Sunday, are targeting up to 2,000 migrant families who’ve received deportation orders, the Washington Post and Miami Herald reported on Friday.

ICE agents are expected carry out the deportations in cities with large immigrant communities, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York and San Francisco.

Mayors in cities that have asserted its status as so-called “sanctuary cities,” such as San Francisco, criticized the reported deportation plans and reached out to their immigrant residents offering support.

It is unconscionable that the Federal administration is targeting innocent immigrant families with secret raids that are designed to inflict as much fear and pain as possible. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 21, 2019

In a statement Friday night, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she directed the Chicago Police Department to not cooperate with ICE or their enforcement efforts.

She also ordered Chicago police to cut off any access ICE has to the parts of the city’s police database that contain information on immigration enforcement activities. Lightfoot said she has “personally spoken to ICE leadership” to voice her objections to the raids.

“We are all aware of the threat from President Trump regarding raids by ICE, and in response, Chicago has taken concrete steps to support our immigrant communities,” she said.

We want our entire community to be prepared. Residents should call the SF Rapid Response Hotline at 415-200-1548 to report raids or get deportation legal assistance. For information about immigration legal help in San Francisco, go to https://t.co/aL2GZkMu2y. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 21, 2019

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday night reiterated her city’s status as a so-called sanctuary city, where police and city officials vow to refuse to work with federal officials to detain and deport immigrants.

“It is unconscionable that the Federal administration is targeting innocent immigrant families with secret raids that are designed to inflict as much fear and pain as possible,” Breed said in a statement. “Here in San Francisco, we will always demonstrate our values of diversity and inclusiveness by being a sanctuary city that stands up for all our residents and neighbors.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that the city would provide support the city’s immigrant community and warned immigrants of their rights.

In a separate statement, the Los Angeles Police Department said it would not be participating or enforcing ICE’s deportation efforts. The department did note that immigration violations are a matter of federal law and would only be handled by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

No Angeleno should ever have to fear being snatched from their home or separated from their loved ones — we are doing everything we can to provide immigrant families with info and support ahead of the announced ICE deportation sweeps.



Know your rights: https://t.co/BZjVHKvUfG pic.twitter.com/FkmLPLXxsE — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) June 21, 2019

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms warned residents of the raids and provided a link to the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Southeast Immigrant Freedom Initiative where immigrants can find resources for pro bono legal representation.

New York’s Immigrant Affairs office, which operates under Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office, also alerted the city’s residents of ICE’s sweeps and shared information on immigrant rights during raids.

Atlanta stands with our immigrant communities. Please be prepared. https://t.co/S6aIGBpKQu — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) June 21, 2019

Immigrant NYers: NYC—your City—stands with you. Due to recent remarks from the fed. gov., you may have increased concerns about possible immigration enforcement. To learn about your rights and what to do in an encounter with immigration enforcement, visit https://t.co/tKZjtxpEt6 pic.twitter.com/vLlp20bJiV — NYC Immigrant Affairs (@NYCImmigrants) June 21, 2019

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said that the city did not receive any notice of the upcoming raids, adding that the city would not support “family separation or the round-up of immigrant families to spread fear in our community.”

The Denver Police Department told the Denver Post that they do not typically assist with any ICE operations. However, the Denver police would assist in cases of emergency.

Hancock suggested that the city would “do whatever we can to prevent the inhumane practice of family separation.”

“Threats from this [White House]. which are only a distraction from its failures, won’t weaken our resolve,” he tweeted.

#Denver will always stand w/ families fleeing violence & do whatever we can to prevent the inhumane practice of family separation. We’re an inclusive, compassionate & welcoming city. Threats from this WH, which are only a distraction from its failures, won’t weaken our resolve https://t.co/4pU8nwiAQt — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) June 22, 2019

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young told CBS Baltimore that he was “deeply disturbed” by the ICE reports and said the city needed to preserve the relationship residents have with its local law enforcement officers.

“I am proud that Baltimore is committed to upholding the American values of respecting the rights and dignity of every resident,” Young told the news station. “Regardless of the position of the federal government, we will continue to stand by our decision to be an inclusive, fair and welcoming city.”

While Washington D.C. was not included in reports of deportation sweeps, the district’s Mayor Muriel Bowser denounced Trump and called the sweeps “cruel.”

The President should understand that not only are these threats cruel and antithetical to our American values, they are actually making our communities less safe by sending more residents into hiding, cut off from resources, support, and opportunity.



📚: https://t.co/99PYPsbzh7 pic.twitter.com/pMck2IhIYF — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 21, 2019