Everything You Need From The Citizenry's Black Friday Sale 2022

Known for its luxury bedding, pillows, rugs and decor, The Citizenry’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is one you don’t want to miss.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Bedding and baskets from The Citizenry in situ.
The Citizenry
Bedding and baskets from The Citizenry in situ.

If there’s one thing I love about sale season, it’s that brands and products that are otherwise cost-prohibitive are suddenly more within reach. And while this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are jam packed with luxury items like large appliances, fitness gear, beauty devices and home decor, there’s one shop that is definitely worth splurging on: The Citizenry. And for the first time ever, this lush home goods shop is featuring a sale of their coziest classic items, like bedding, blankets, rugs and pillows. Get up to 30% off when you shop from now through Tuesday, November 30th.

For the uninitiated, The Citizenry is an online store that carefully curates their wares from artisans all over the world. They travel to each country and establish sustainable relationships with makers who use local materials to produce high-quality handmade goods. This includes sumptuous blankets, the softest linen sheets I’ve ever slept on, mirrors and wall art, furniture and much more.

Just about everything in The Citizenry’s collection is worth the price tag. If you’re looking to invest in beautifully-made, long-lasting, quality products, then you need look no further. Below, I’ve rounded up the most covetable items from The Citizenry’s lineup. They make excellent holiday or wedding gifts and positively dreamy additions to one’s home. Head on over and save during this rare sale, because it doesn’t happen often!

Shop The Citizenry
1
The Citizenry
Stonewashed linen bedding bundle (25% off)
I've slept on a lot of linen sheets in my day, but there's no comparison to this lavish set. It includes one sheet set (a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases), one duvet cover and two extra pillowcases. Set an elegant, comfortable and cozy tone in your bedroom — you'll never want to get out of bed. The set is available in 12 different solid colors and four different patterns in sizes full, queen, king and Cal king. Save 25% on this bundle while you still can.
$460+ at The Citizenry (originally $535+)
2
The Citizenry
Lalita wool area rug (15% off)
Bring calming zen vibes to any room of your home with a plush, soft rug. Each one is hand-knotted and fabricated with high-quality New Zealand wool and made start-to-finish in a fair trade workshop in India. It's elegant, timeless and adds warmth to any space. It's available in five different sizes: 5’x8’, 6’x9’, 8’x10’, 9’x12’ and 10'x14'.
$930+ at The Citizenry (originally $1,095+)
3
The Citizenry
Tolima brushed wool throw (20% off)
The neutral hues of this decadent throw blanket give it a slightly masculine vibe, and is a great addition for any room in need of a bit of soothing balance. It's handcrafted by a fair-trade weaving workshop in Colombia, and the attention to detail and care is immediately apparent.
$115 at The Citizenry (originally $145)
4
The Citizenry
Mahi lumbar pillow (20% off)
Add a bit of visual interest and a whole lot of coziness to a couch, bed or bench with this lumbar pillow. It is handstitched to create a unique fringe that stands out against a neutral background. This beauty is made in India by a group of master weavers in a fair trade environment.
$80 at The Citizenry (originally $100)
5
The Citizenry
Atacama alpaca throw (20% off)
Snooze the day away under this chunky, wildly soft alpaca blanket with hand-felted details. It's definitely an investment, but well worth the quality. Each blanket is handwoven by master weavers in Iquique and Arica in Chile and is sure to become an instant heirloom.
$235 at The Citizenry (originally $295)
6
The Citizenry
Pari hand-knotted area rug (20% off)
Available in five different sizes, this classic area rug is made with plush wool that feels good under your feet and can stand up to everyday wear and tear. Handwoven in India, this beauty is available in ecru or sand hues, so you can pick the one that best suits your aesthetic.
$875+ at The Citizenry (originally $1,095+)
7
The Citizenry
Domingo pillow (25% off)
Warm up your space with this textured, handwoven pillow. The raised pattern makes it extra touchable and snuggly, in my opinion. It's made with alpaca, wool and cotton in Peru and is a must for anyone looking for just the right addition to their couch.
$145 at The Citizenry (originally $195)
8
The Citizenry
Clara chunky wool throw (10% off)
We'll take whatever discount we can get for this absolutely dreamy throw blanket. It's made of the softest merino wool with hand-knotted fringe in Uraguay and makes for a decadent centerpiece on a couch or at the foot of a grand bed. It adds texture, warmth and the ultimate luxurious vibes.
$405 at The Citizenry (originally $455)
9
The Citizenry
Leena wool accent rug (17% off)
The Moroccan rug trend will never go out of style, and this rug is proof positive of that fact. It's soft, creamy, plush and adds a hint of luxury. It's made with high-pile wool with a deliciously lush texture that is as good as it gets. These rugs are handcrafted exclusively for The Citizenry in Morocco by a fair trade cooperative. It's available in three different sizes: 2'x3', 3'x5', 4'x6'.
$195+ at The Citizenry (originally $235+)
10
The Citizenry
Contigo pillow (25% off)
Fluff up this sweet accent pillow that's been hand-loomed by master artisans in Lima, Peru. It has a soft and cozy texture with a simple, yet elegant, design. Pop it anywhere that needs a bit of texture, softness and coziness.
$145 at The Citizenry (originally $195)
