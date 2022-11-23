The Citizenry Bedding and baskets from The Citizenry in situ.

If there’s one thing I love about sale season, it’s that brands and products that are otherwise cost-prohibitive are suddenly more within reach. And while this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are jam packed with luxury items like large appliances, fitness gear, beauty devices and home decor, there’s one shop that is definitely worth splurging on: The Citizenry. And for the first time ever, this lush home goods shop is featuring a sale of their coziest classic items, like bedding, blankets, rugs and pillows. Get up to 30% off when you shop from now through Tuesday, November 30th.

For the uninitiated, The Citizenry is an online store that carefully curates their wares from artisans all over the world. They travel to each country and establish sustainable relationships with makers who use local materials to produce high-quality handmade goods. This includes sumptuous blankets, the softest linen sheets I’ve ever slept on, mirrors and wall art, furniture and much more.

Just about everything in The Citizenry’s collection is worth the price tag. If you’re looking to invest in beautifully-made, long-lasting, quality products, then you need look no further. Below, I’ve rounded up the most covetable items from The Citizenry’s lineup. They make excellent holiday or wedding gifts and positively dreamy additions to one’s home. Head on over and save during this rare sale, because it doesn’t happen often!