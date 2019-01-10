Claire Foy Gets A Royal Scare on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Ellen DeGeneres couldn’t resist a nod to the British royal family when she set up “The Crown” star Claire Foy for a scare.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday, Foy was recapping her night at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony and her role in “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” when she was startled by a Queen Elizabeth II look-alike ― an “Ellen” staffer in costume ― who emerged from a side table.

“I have literally just had a heart attack,” Foy said afterward, amidst giggles.

Foy also revealed the challenge of working opposite Ryan Gosling in the 2018 Neil Armstrong biopic, “First Man.”

“I didn’t look him ever directly in the eye,” she quipped.

Later in the interview, DeGeneres challenged Foy to a game of “Heads Up,” in which the actress had to try on Italian, Canadian and French accents for size.

The actress recently told WSJ Magazine that she plans to take some time out of the spotlight to spend time with her 3-year-daughter, Ivy Rose.

“There is a quote, and I am not sure if I am remembering it right … ‘Having the option of doing the extraordinary makes the ordinary more extraordinary.’ That makes sense to me,” she said, later adding, “I am very confident in saying I deserve a rest.”