Former Sen. Claire McCaskill Suggests Biden Teams Up With...Rupert Murdoch?

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) proposed an odd bedfellow to rehab President Joe Biden’s age-related image.

“You know, Bernie Sanders is older than Joe Biden, and so is Rupert Murdoch, and so is Warren Buffett,” she told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Tuesday, referring to the independent senator from Vermont, the right-wing media mogul and the billionaire investor, who are 82, 92 and 93 respectively.

Advertisement

“I think an ad with those three would be a good start. ‘Wisdom, experience, a steady hand, getting things done. What’s wrong? What’s the problem here?’”

Murdoch, of course, heads up the conservative media empire that owns Fox News, which helped Trump to victory in 2016, supported him throughout his presidency and promoted his lies he beat Biden in the 2020 election.

The network also devotes significant airtime to attacking Biden over his age.

Biden, 80, has faced mounting scrutiny over his age ahead of the 2024 election. Recent polls have shown poor approval ratings and indicated a majority of voters believe he is too old for the presidency.

The Biden campaign recently invested in a costly ad blitz in key swing states in an apparent effort to address those weaknesses. One ad, for example, shows Biden’s visit to war-torn Kyiv in February, which analysts interpreted as an attempt to showcase the president’s energy and vitality.