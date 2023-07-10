Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) on Sunday told Republicans to “bring it” with their so-called culture wars ahead of the 2024 election.

“I gotta tell you, this time around, bring it,” the former senator, who is now a pundit for MSNBC and NBC, said during a panel discussion on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

“Because I think Democrats want to talk about abortion and they want to talk about guns,” she added, referencing two talking points ― women’s rights and gun violence ― that have become hot topics in recent years and reportedly cost Republican votes.

McCaskill also suggested GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) had so far failed, with their escalating primary rhetoric, to realize that they actually have to win a general election if they become the Republican nominee.

“Neither one of those people are growing the number of voters they need to win,” she said. “It’s just the opposite. Their sliver is shrinking.”

