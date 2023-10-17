Former Sen. Claire McCaskill Delivers Ominous Prediction For Rep. Jim Jordan

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) on Monday envisioned a short House speakership for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), should he gain enough support to win the leadership role.

McCaskill told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace it was “astounding” that House Republicans want to elevate Jordan, who played a key role in Donald Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election result, to the top job.

Advertisement

Jordan’s cutting of deals to obtain the speakership would backfire and lead to his removal by the “crazy caucus,” McCaskill suggested in parallel to what happened to ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) two weeks ago.

Jordan was making promises “that will be hard to be kept within the chaos of the Republican caucus,” she claimed.

“I don’t know how long he’ll be speaker,” McCaskill admitted.

“You know, we may be back here again in another month, or two months, and talking about him being removed,” she continued. “They have a huge schism in their party and it is between people who have the same foundational values the Republican Party has always had and the Trump people and never the two are going to mix well.”

“They may paper over it tomorrow but I can’t imagine this is going to bode well for our country over the next six months,” the former senator added.

Advertisement