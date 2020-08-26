Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) couldn’t hide her disdain for President Donald Trump after first lady Melania Trump spoke during the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night.

“I have to take a deep breath here because I’m hopping mad. I’m just furious,” McCaskill said. “I am furious at this little small man trashing the People’s House with his narcissism and his ego.”

McCaskill said Trump’s people violated the Hatch Act by using the White House and other official locations and services ― including a naturalization ceremony ― for political purposes during the RNC. She also said Trump, who she described as the “most anti-immigrant president in history,” used those new citizens in that ceremony as props.

“It is just infuriating that he has blown up the Hatch Act like this and that all of these people think these rules don’t apply to them,” she said. “Who do they think they are? It is just infuriating.”

McCaskill did credit the first lady for showing sympathy to the families of those who’ve died from the coronavirus.

“But let’s be real about whether or not she’s really going to help him with women in the suburbs,” McCaskill said. ”They know what the deal is here. They’ve all defended their husbands publicly.”

In reality, McCaskill said, the situation was tenser behind the scenes because of the president’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels, since a court ruled this past week that he must pay for the porn star’s legal fees.

“This is a woman whose husband had to pay court costs this week because he paid off a porn star, because he was having sex behind her back with a porn star right after she gave birth to their son,” McCaskill said. “Give me a break. I am done with this guy.”

